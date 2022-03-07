After being on HSN for a few hours, Jessica Simpson achieved an impressive feat.

Jessica Simpson made an appearance on the Today Show on March 3. Home Shopping NetworkHSN to help promote her latest fashion designs. The collection featured everything, from stunningly flowing spring dresses to strappy heels. Just hours later, her segment aired. Simpson went to her InstagramHer HSN appearance made her brand some big banks, she revealed. “Holy guacamole!”Simpson captioned the photo with a picture of Simpson in an amazing, earth-toned gown. “The day’s not over and we’ve already sold 16,000 dresses! And there’s still more to come!”

The Jessica Simpson Collection websiteHer new spring dresses cost anywhere from $40 to nearly $90. So do the math. According to Fox BusinessSimpson’s clothing company is valued at over $1Billion! Simpson’s success in HSN is yet another proof of her power and influence in business.