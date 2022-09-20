After 12 years of doctors failing to recognize his brain tumour, a DAD was diagnosed with a deadly form of cancer.

Ben Jones, 37, Merthyr Tydfil WalesThe patient suffered pain for many years, and even 30 seizures per day until the tumour was diagnosed.

2 For 12 years, doctors missed Ben’s tumor Credit: Media Wales

Ben states that he had multiple brain scanners at Prince Charles Hospital after contracting meningitis in 2010. He also said that the mass wasn’t picked up by medics.

After another scan, it was finally identified in July.

Ben was shocked to learn that the condition had been present since his 12th scan.

Due to seizures and medication, he had to surrender his driver’s licence and job as a railway manager.

Ben says that seizures are similar to a series of small, painful headaches. “mini heart attacks”His friends worried that he was addicted to painkillers, as he needed to take so many to manage the pain.

“I’ve known for a while that there has been something wrong, but I was not expecting it to be that”He said,

In response to the shocking diagnosis, he stated: “It was only then when they were showing me the scans that dated back to 2010 that I realised Prince Charles Hospital had missed it for all this time.”

“It is visible. I could see it, my partner could see it as well.”

It began in one area of his brain, but has now spread to all three.

His doctors expect the tumor to grow back.

Llandough Hospital medics suggested that Prince Charles and his colleagues may have misinterpreted the mass. “mini stroke”Ben however claims that it wasn’t.

Ben spoke out about his job loss and said that he would need to be evaluated for a year after the operation, if all is removed, to get his driver’s license back.

“If I need to have radiotherapy or chemo, it will be another year.”

“So every time I have a treatment or something like that, it will keep setting me back a year. If I have a seizure, it’ll go back a year.”

He also said that his family is “in bits”Luke, his best friend has set up Gofundme to support him during this ordeal.

Luke will be joined by a dozen friends to complete the Three Peaks Challenge in order to raise funds to pay Ben’s bills while he is unable to work.