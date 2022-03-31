After being diagnosed with aphasia, Bruce Willis has to stop acting.

Bruce Willis, a veteran actor, announced that he will be retiring from the company after being diagnosed with a speech disorder.

The Die Hard star, now 67, has been diagnosed with aphasia.

2 Bruce Willis has been diagnosed as having aphasia. This is a disorder of the language. Credit: EPA

This is a condition that affects language and speech. It is often caused by brain damage on the left side.

Stroke, severe head injuries, brain tumors and progressive neurological conditions are all common causes.

It is possible for people with it to become frustrated because their speech doesn’t make sense.

Although it can affect anyone, the most common is seen in people over 65.

This is because strokes, neurological conditions and dementia often affect older people.

Yesterday’s post included a statement by Bruce’s family, which stated: “Our beloved Bruce is experiencing some health issues, and has recently been diagnosed as having aphasia. This is negatively impacting his cognitive abilities.”

Bruce is taking a step back from the career that meant so much to his heart and has given much thought to this decision.

“This is a difficult time in our family’s life and we are grateful for your love, compassion, and support.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

Trouble reading, writing, listening, speaking, and/or speaking are some of the symptoms.

The sufferer’s intelligence is not affected, but their ability to communicate.

Sometimes, they may misunderstand the meaning of words or choose the wrong word.

Sometimes, Aphasia may be accompanied by other disorders. Aphasia can also be associated with mobility problems, visual problems, weakness, and memory problems.

It is diagnosed by a combination of speech and language tests with brain scans to assess brain damage.

The main treatment option for those with this condition is speech and language therapy.

It is possible to make some recovery, although it will vary from person-to-person. Some people can even fully recover.

It is not easy to live with the illness and it can lead to isolation, anxiety, depression and even suicide.

2 Actor has taken a break from acting while he treats his condition Credit: Getty