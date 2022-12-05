After an overnight rise in food and drink prices, Disneyland Paris will be more expensive for Brits

HOLIDAYMAKERS to Disneyland Paris don’t mind paying a lot for food and drinks, but the resort guests were shocked to find that prices have gone up.

According to the DLP Report, a Twitter account dedicated exclusively to Disneyland Paris updates, overnight prices for food and beverages rose in Disneyland Paris.

2 Disneyland Paris has seen an increase in the price of food and drinks Credit to Alamy

The number of people dining at tables service restaurants has increased from 7 to 12 percent.

For example, at the popular character dining spot, Auberge de Cendrillon, prices rose by €16 (£13) per person with a meal setting back diners €95 (£82) a head.

Buffet prices were also hit with the Plaza Gardens, a restaurant decorated like a Victorian dining parlour, increasing meals by €7 (£6) per person from €38 (£32) to €45 (£38).

While other buffet restaurants like Downtown Cape Cod will cost a diner an extra €3 (£2.59) from €42 (£36) to €45 (£38).

The cheapest buffet option at La Cantina and Crockett now costs €35 (£30) – an increase of €1 (£0.86).

According to some sources, customers who already have a meal plan purchased will be able to get their coupons as per the plans.

But guests can expect meal plans to increase by at least €1 (£0.86) from April 2023 with full board plans climbing by €11 (£9.51) per person per night.

Fizzy drink prices rose too from €3.80 (£3.29) to €4 (£3.46).

A Twitter visitor stated: “The no warning to people with reservations is to note, it was quite a surprise for many when showing up at Walt’s today.”

A different person also wrote: “Guess I’m cancelling some reservations for my trip in 2 weeks.”

For Disneyland Paris guests who wish to utilize the Disney Express service, which transfers your luggage to the hotel directly, from March 2023 onwards, an additional $3 will be charged.

Meanwhile the price of souvenirs at other Disneyland parks has also increased with kids’ jumpers costing parents an extra $5 (£4.29) at $54.99 (£46.14).

The popular Loungefly Mini Backpacks have also gone up by $10 (£8.39) to a whopping $85 (£71.32).

The price hikes in food and drink comes just after Disney World upped its prices for the first time in three years, with tickets increasing by $3 (£2.50) to $15 (£12) per guest per day.