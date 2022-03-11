After an allegatory attack Selma Blair received a Restraining Order against her ex-boyfriend

After being attacked and threatened with her death, Selma Blur, actress, has been granted a temporary restraining order.

Ron Carson was taken into custody for domestic violence, with corporal injuries. Blair was then photographed with bruises.

Blair claims that the assault occurred while Blair was lying on a couch in her Los Angeles home. She says she told her ex that she wasn’t feeling well and had been medicated all day to treat her multiple sclerosis — a diagnosis she got in 2018. That’s when Blair says Carson began screaming and lunged at her.

According to the actress’ restraining orders application, her ex shouted at her. “You can’t do anything, you can’t love anybody. You’re f******* useless, you cripple…I can do so much better than you,”She also threatened to kill her.

Blair claims Carlson was seized [her]she grabbed her neck, strangled her, and throttled her. She then shook her head. She claims she tried to fight off him and believes “her fingers pushed inside [his] eyes or mouth.” She was unable to breathe and lost consciousness, according to her restraining order application.

According to reports, the couple has been dating for seven years.

Carlson denies attacking Blair, claiming he’s the victim. He claims a photo shows the injuries Blair has inflicted upon him.

He claims that the fight began when he refused to sit next to her and she became furious. “swung at his face with her right arm and struck him in the eye.”He claims she then “attacked him with both arms, scratching him in the nose, eyes and cheek.”

Carson also applied for a restraining or.