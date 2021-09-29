After all-night binge’ Katie Price ‘crashed BMW and Now The Police Investigate Claims She Was ‘On Her Way To Buy More Drugs’

COPS are investigating claims that Katie Price was allegedly on her way to get more drugs after an “all-night binge.”

The 43-year-old star was taken to hospital following the accident when her car rolled.

Katie Price allegedly crashed her BMW after an ‘all-night drug binge.’

Sources told Central Recorder she had “stayed up all night partying with a few close friends.”

A picture from the crash scene shows Katie’s car turned on its side across the road – with the mangled front crashed into some bushes.

Behind the vehicle can be seen the blue lights of an ambulance. It confirmed that the road had been temporarily closed earlier today.

The wreckage of the car was also taken at the crash site in West Sussex.

Police at the scene arrested Katie, who is understood to be banned from driving, for alleged drink-driving – and she may now face jail time if charged and found guilty.

Meanwhile, her family has shared a message saying their “worst fears nearly came true” in her alleged “drink-drive” crash.

Katie’s family shared the statement on Instagram.

“As a family, we have been concerned for Kate’s mental and physical health for some time.

“Today, our worst fears almost came true. We have been and will continue helping Kate to get the help that she needs as a family.

“We hope that she will realize that she cannot battle her issues alone.”

During yesterday’s Good Morning Britain, the star appeared to confirm that she is still serving a driving ban and won’t get her license back until later this year.

Sources said that Katie had rolled her car and was in the wrong place when police arrived.

“She’s in hospital now, and everyone is desperately worried about her and why she was driving.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said that police responded to reports about a single-vehicle accident on the B2135 close to Partridge Green at 6.20 am Tuesday, September 28.

“A 43-year old woman was arrested for driving under the legal limit of alcohol and drugs and taken to the hospital to be examined.

“The road was blocked temporarily while recovery of the vehicle was arranged.”

Paramedics added that they were called to the early morning crash and took one person to the hospital.

DANGEROUS CRASH

The crash came just hours after Katie spoke about her difficulty visiting son Harvey at his residential college in Cheltenham because she couldn’t get behind the wheel.

She explained on yesterday’s GMB: “Obviously, I don’t get my license back until December, so I can’t just whizz in the car down there, and it’s not close.”

Katie expected to get her driving license back in April but was banned for six months following an admin bungle.

The mum-of-five served an 18-month disqualification after withholding the driver’s identity of her pink Range Rover following a crash.

She was told that she would need to serve six months more for a speeding offense when she called the DVLA to obtain her new license earlier in the year.

The forms Katie had to complete after being convicted were sent to an unknown address.

According to the Sentencing Council for drunk driving, the maximum term in prison is six months and an unlimited fine.

Katie was previously prohibited from driving six more times in the last ten years. The first time she was banned was in 2010 after she reached 83mph in 70mph zones.

Following the incident, Katie was removed from the roads for six more months. In 2012, she received a 12-month ban after failing two speeding tickets.

After accruing 12 penalty points, Katie was given a six-month ban from driving for speeding.

Katie was then barred for three consecutive months after she drove in January 2019 while her license had been suspended.

Price’s latest ban was given in October 2019 for 18 months after failing to tell cops who were driving her pink Range Rover when it crashed in Bexley.

The star is currently banned from driving

Wreckage pictured at the scene of the accident