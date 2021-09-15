After A Two Year Absence, Avril Lavigne Makes Her Comeback To The Red Carpet

Avril Lavigne made her first red carpet appearance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2021, as well as made her first red carpet debut with her new boyfriend!

“Sk8er Boi” singer Avril Lavigne made her first red carpet appearance after nearly two years this weekend at the MTV VMAs. Her last appearance was in January 2020, when she attended the Recording Academy’s pre-Grammy gala.

Lavigne strutted the carpet in her classic punk-rock and pink style wearing a pink plaid suit from Area PF21. The jacket had a large, heart-shaped cutout at the front. The cut-out showed off a black bandeau embellished with silver rhinestones. The look was completed with black platform heels and a small jewel bag.

MTV’s Instagram page shared a few photos of her look and many fans shared their excitement in seeing the “Complicated” singer at the VMAs in the comment section of the post, which was captioned: “hey hey YOU YOU @avrillavigne is at the #vmas!! I can’t even contain my excitement 🤯.”

The post also featured a photo of Lavigne with her new boyfriend, Mod Sun, who rocked green hair and a patchwork-inspired suit alongside her. This was their first red carpet appearance.

Although the event was Lavigne’s first red carpet in over a year, the singer has been making music following her comeback in 2018, including a few songs she released this year in collaboration with other artists.