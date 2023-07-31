After a nightclub assault, two soldiers are facing the boot for leaving a victim with a fractured jaw

TWO soldiers face the boot from the elite Scots Guards unit after leaving a man with a broken jaw in a “disgraceful” attack outside a nightclub.

Brooklyn Dobbie, a sentry at Buckingham Palace, and Baillie Simeon (both 22) admitted to ABH against Alexander Gilles.

Simeon admitted to assaulting Isabelle Yearley who attempted to stop the fight on January 20, 2022, in Fitzrovia in central London.

The pair, both based at Wellington Barracks, got 12-month suspended jail terms, 100 hours’ unpaid work and were ordered to pay £500 costs.

At Southwark crown court Judge Peter Rook said: “This was a truly disgraceful incident.

You were both drunk, and the attack took place on a public street. Your victim also suffered from a broken left jaw.

“It was two to one and you were raining punches.”

Both were described as “hard-working soldiers”.

In the coming four months, they were scheduled to be deployed in Oman.

But they now face a court- martial and ­dishonourable discharge from the Army.

A spokesman said: “Anyone who falls short of the Army’s high standards can expect appropriate action to be taken.”

The Scots Guards, who are famed for their bearskin hats and red tunics, act as guards at Britain’s royal residences.