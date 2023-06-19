After a local was horrified by the sight of a dog snatched inside a car “full with barbed wire”, police searched for its driver

The COPS searched for the driver of a vehicle after an onlooker was horrified to see a dog confined inside barbed-wired car.

A trapped dog was found in an Australian car park in New South Wales. It is suspected that the animal may have suffered abuse.

2 Barbed wire is seen on the dog’s car. Credit: Instagram

2 Locals posted the shocking image on social media to try and find it Credit: Instagram

Pictures of the disturbing incident were then posted on social media, which caused concern in local communities and led to a police inquiry.

Images showed a German Shepherd in distress, confined to a car with prickly lengths of metal surrounding it.

According to reports from local sources, the sighting took place at 10am in Caves Beach, which is about 80 miles north of Sydney.

A person who uploaded the images online claims that the RSPCA and police were immediately called.

By the time the authorities arrived, the vehicle had already left.

News.com.au reports that NSW police located the driver of the vehicle later on the same day and discovered the dog to be in a good condition.

The police spokesperson said that they had checked the dog to confirm there were no wounds and it was well taken care of.

They have been assured that the car’s wire is permanently gone.

Police refused to provide any further details on why the barbedwire was installed.

Locals remain shocked by this bizarre event.

“That’s the most f***ed up thing I’ve seen,” a Facebook user said.

The person who said this added, “It honestly makes my stomach sick to know that animals are treated in such a way.”

It is very disturbing to watch this strange behavior. This was all done at a time when people would be able to see. Another person said, “I really hope that the police are still able to reach them.

RSPCA NSW has said that it is assisting the police in their investigations.