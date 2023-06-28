After a huge mistake, employees have just realized the bizarre reason for Xbox Logo being green.

XBOX players may never have questioned why their logo was green. But it all began with a huge mistake.

Microsoft launched the Xbox gaming console in 2001. It quickly became known as a household brand in the world.

1 Xbox was designed because the designer was unable to find any other pen colors in their meeting.

When Xbox hit the shelves for the first time, consumers did not immediately ask why the Xbox logo was so green.

How is it different from GameCube?

Questions arose about the origins of the green icon as the gaming console became a mainstay in the industry.

Seamus Buckley, co-creator of XBOX revealed to IGN in a recent interview that the logo we know and love today is a product of sloppy mistakes.

Buckley was meeting with Microsoft’s Horace Luke to discuss the design of the Microsoft logo. Luke brought a set of beautiful markers, which had the tip painted on.

Buckley stated that the attendees immediately began stealing the markers Buckley had placed on his table.

Only one green marker was left.

After all of the markers were stolen, their only choice was to use a green marking pen.

It’s still the same color green. Buckley said, “I think that’s bizarre.”

Microsoft has benefited from this mistake, even though the green color was never intended for its recognizable logo.

Microsoft sold 85,000,000 XBOX 360s over the course of the console’s life.

It is one of the most popular video games consoles in history.

Buckley said to IGN it was hard for him not to be able accept that the logo remains green.

It’s just like Horace with the green marker, and you now know that it is on buses abroad. What! Buckley said, “That is crazy!”

The XBOX brand is everywhere, including on benches, buses and billboards. This wasn’t the product of a clever marketing plan formulated in a hidden boardroom.

Microsoft’s executives saw unique markers, and wanted to have them.