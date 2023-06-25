After a dramatic weight loss, Tony Brown looks “so healthy” in the new pictures of Mykelti.

The dramatic transformation of Mykelti’s husband Tony has left SISTER WIVE fans in awe.

Recent changes in the appearance of both TLC and its personality, as well as his wife, have been dramatic.

5 Sister Wives viewers praised Mykelti’s husband Tony for how healthy he appeared. / @tonychessnut

5 TLC’s star underwent a dramatic transformation in her weight.

Tony shared some of his recent Instagram posts on Friday. Snaps Enjoy some fun with your family.

Fans couldn’t stop noticing how healthy he appeared in the photos that he posted.

Tony is seen in the first of the photos walking around with a bag-style carrier that contains his daughter Avalon.

Both the tot and its father are smiling in this photo.

The second picture shows Tony with twins Archer & Ace seated on his knees.

His caption was “It’s a been a great week!” It was Father’s Day, my wife @mykeltip birthday and @ysabelpaigebrown birthday. It’s still going on.

I will definitely say that this backpack was my favorite Father’s Day present. Avalon will be able to adventure with me!

The fans were very kind, complimenting Tony on his new look and praising him for it.

Fans react

A commenter said: “Your family and you look great, Tony!”

One commenter said: “You are amazing, x.”

The third person who wrote to me said, “You and the baby boys both look very happy and healthy.”

You look fantastic! You look fantastic. Enjoy the ride with your passenger. How amazing for Miss Avalon!

One comment was: “You are looking fantastic Tony!” Hiking has made you feel so good and your spirit and mind are much healthier.

Sixth commenter: “Ur children are so adorable loving those rolls Tony, and you and Mykelti look so healthy. Keep up the great work that u two are doing !!!!”

MYKELTI TRANSFORMATION

Tony’s not the only person who is changing his life.

Mykelti, his wife has also undergone dramatic weight-loss transformation.

Earlier in the month, she stunned her fans by releasing a picture that revealed just how much weight had been lost.

She uploaded a selfie. Her husband and kids in the parking lot of a hotel after her birthday pool party.

TLC’s TLC-star wore a bathingsuit, jeans, Birkenstocks and a baseball hat.

As the family walked out of the car, she held twins on either side of her hips and took her toddler by the hand.

Mykelti’s caption for her Instagram post read: “Pool Day on my Birthday this Year.” “27 looks fantastic so far.”

The TV star has undergone a dramatic weight loss, and fans have taken to social media to praise her.

What’s your secret? What’s your secret??” “What’s your secret?”

“Girl you look amazing is this from the drink that y’all drink? A second user wrote: “If you can, put in the link please”, referring to Mykelti’s Plexus pink beverage that she and her mother frequently share on social networks.

Another complimented, “You both look incredible!” Would love for you to share what eating/exercise plan you’re on, if you’d be comfortable sharing with us? You look all so happy. “Your family is so adorable!”

Making Changes

Mykelti had teased about her transformation in May, a full month before.

She posted a picture of one her twins enjoying some sun outside.

Mykelti smiled as she matched the outfit of her son with one with blue stripes. Her long, brunette hair was flowing down straight.

Fans were stunned by the apparent change in appearance of the TV celebrity.

Mykelti looks so different recently. Almost a twin of Aspyn but I can’t quite figure out what has changed so much in her appearance that has her not looking so ‘Mykelti’ if that makes sense….” The original poster started the conversation.

Other people weighed in and many agreed that Aspyn resembled the physical characteristics of her sister.

Some believed that her dramatic weight loss and “less makeup application” was the reason for her change.

5 Tony recently shared photos with his children / @tonychessnut

5 Mykelti, too, has seen a drastic transformation / Mykelti Brown