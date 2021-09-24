After a DNA test was performed behind his back, his dad denied his parents see his son.

Leaving children with their grandparents is the perfect option for most parents who plan to go out for their anniversary dinner because they trust their parents to be around their children. However, trust issues can lead to some people not wanting their parents to be around their children.

People can distrust their parents due to past experiences. It is possible that their parents have made mistakes in caring for their children and are now hesitant to leave their child with them again. Sometimes, the children will take over elderly grandparents and do whatever they want.

On the other hand, the over-affectionate behavior of grandparents is also a concern for some people. They don’t want their parents to spoil their kids because it wastes all their “good parenting” efforts. They often ask their grandparents for junk food or candy bars, which their parents don’t allow their children to consume.

MOTHER DOESN’T TRUST HER PARENTS WITH HER KIDS

A mother of two daughters shared that she isn’t comfortable leaving her kids unsupervised with her parents for plenty of reasons. While she agreed with her parents’ request to have the children with her for sleepovers, she said her parents are divorcing.

She said that her father had a large unfenced pool at his home and she was afraid he wouldn’t take care of the children and cause an accident. Her mother, on the other hand, thinks that she is too strict with her child and laughs at her parenting rules.

She also stated that her sister asked her to take care of her daughter. Her niece fell multiple times from the bed, but the poster’s mom was okay with it. This incident makes her feel uncomfortable when she considers leaving her children with her mother.

DO GRANDPARENTS LOVE THEIR GRANDCHILDREN UNCONDITIONALLY?

It is also true that grandparents love you unconditionally. They will love you unconditionally and always be there to support you when you need them. Your grandparents are second only to your parents in excitement at welcoming you into the world.

But not all grandparents are equal. A Redditor shared a similar story where his parents secretly tested his son’s DNA. According to him, his parents did not like his wife from the moment he first told them about her. They were not even able to attend the wedding ceremony.

They had their first child two years later. His parents returned to their lives after that. The bitter truth was discovered by their son when they began visiting him at home more often. His parents had tested his son’s DNA to “make sure he belonged” to the Redditor.

Hearing about the DNA test made the Redditor blow up. His mother apologized and said that she was unsure if the baby was her son due to the lack of resemblance. He didn’t tell his wife at first, but he did later tell her. She broke down in tears.

The couple made it clear that the Redditor’s parents would not be allowed to enter their son’s world. He asked other users if he did the right thing, and one of them appreciated him for supporting his wife because that’s very uncommon. Another user said:

“They will make remarks about that, they will make him feel bad about his heritage and will talk badly about his mother even when he is there. Dont let them into your life, stay your ground”

After reading a comment against his parents, the Redditor replied, “Thank you. I am happy to see affirmation on my decision.” He accepted that his parents were at fault and supported his wife. Another Redditor opened up about not wanting to see her father near her future child.

She said she didn’t want her father to mingle with her future child because he wasn’t a good father during her childhood. She told of some unpleasant experiences she had in the past and said that her child shouldn’t have to experience them. What would you do if in her shoes?

CAN YOU STOP YOUR KIDS FROM VISITING THEIR GRANDPARENTS WITHOUT HELP?

Because of past experiences, you might not like your parents. It may be difficult to forget those painful memories and prevent your children from seeing their grandparents. Is it legal to keep your children from their grandparents in the U.S?

You can keep your children from their grandparents if you don’t want them to have the same experience as you had in your childhood. There is no law that says children can’t meet their grandparents.

There’s only one thing that grandparents can do, and that’s to come to a mutual agreement with their children to allow them to meet their grandchildren for some time. They can request visitation, and it can only be granted under certain circumstances.

Grandparents who request visitation are granted by the state if either parent is missing or deceased. If the grandparent stayed with a child for more than one year, the law grants visitation rights.

Sometimes, grandparents are not allowed to visit their children’s grandchildren because of differences between the parents. They don’t do this out of safety reasons, but because they don’t like their parents. Some people might find this unfair because they are denying their children the chance to have meaningful relationships.

The child might grow up and ask their parents about their grandparents, and they might be disappointed to know that their parents kept them away because of personal spite and not security reasons.

The child might grow up and ask their parents about their grandparents, and they might be disappointed to know that their parents kept them away because of personal spite and not security reasons. It’s best for children to visit their grandparents only when there is no danger of mental or physical damage.

This topic is a hot topic. What are your thoughts? Are you averse to the idea of children being separated from their grandparents? We would love to hear your thoughts. Share this article with friends and family by leaving a comment. We are sure that you will be amazed at their responses.