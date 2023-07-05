Africa may split as scientists discover a previously unseen movement of “giant heated rocks” rising up from the Earth.

Recent research suggests that a GIANT rip across the Earth’s surface, which seems to divide the African continent between two parts, could have a cause.

Scientists are investigating the large eruption of rock heated by Earth’s core.

1 The continent of Africa is thought to be capable of splitting in half in millions of year Credit: Getty

They published the results of their research. Discover the best of both worlds The Journal of Geophysical Research Solid Earth has published a paper on the subject earlier this year.

Study co-authorD. Sarah Stamps Tell them to get on with it Live Science It is said that “the Earth movement observed are quite uncommon and have never been observed anywhere else.”

These motions have been spotted on the East African Rift.

East African Rift Valley runs across many East African countries, such as Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, among others.

The researchers have studied this field for 12 years.

They found that a huge mushroom-shaped rock ejection was coming from Earth’s core.

This is referred to as “superplume”.

This superplume, and others like it, could play a part in altering the Earth’s surface.

Stamps reportedly explained: “This work suggests plumes may play an active role in deforming the Earth’s surface, particularly in continental rifts where the lithosphere has thinned.”

Scientists have long observed that Africa has split.

In five to 10 million years, Africa could be split into two large land masses with a massive ocean between them, according to one theory.

This is due to the movements of tectonic plates that lie deep underneath the African continent.

The Arabian plate, which is a part of the Earth’s crust, has moved from Africa for around 30 million year, giving birth to the Red Sea, and Gulf of Aden.

The Somali plate in eastern Africa is also moving away from the Nubian plate.

Live Science reports that researchers have compared this movement with silly putty.

Geophysicist Tahiry Raaonarison According to the article, “Imagine the material that makes up the plume, a less viscous lithosphere. Imagine a Silly Putty with a higher viscosity on top.”

If you are moving the Silly Putty in one direction, the Silly Putty will stick to the Silly Putty that is further away. This process continues until both Silly Puttys move together.