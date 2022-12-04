Aerosmith cancels Las Vegas Show and Cites Illness of Singer Steven Tyler

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
Aerosmith had to cancel their Friday evening show at Dolby Live in Las Vegas due to an unspecified illness of Steven Tyler, a 74-year old singer.

Two hours prior to the scheduled show, the concert was cancelled.

Tyler has a long history of alcohol and drug abuse. He checked in to another rehabilitation program in May. This forced the delay of his planned residency for the fall.

“It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight’s show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” The group posted on social media. “He is expected to make a full recovery for Monday night’s Las Vegas show. We sincerely apologize for the last minute notice.”

The band promised that tickets would be returned to their owners. The band’s “Deuces Wild” Las Vegas Residence at Park MGM Hotel-Resort, Las Vegas Strip. This residency began September. The Las Vegas residency is set to last through December 11.

