Adobe Illustrator App Is Coming For Apple iPad

The new reports are suggesting that the next major application, Adobe Illustrator from the house of Adobe Inc is coming to Apple iPad. By the looks of it, after Adobe Photoshop, the Illustrator became the second app to feature in Apple’s tablet computer iPad.

This also marks a new effort from Adobe for creating a mobile version of the Illustrator which is regarded as one of the top-notch desktop products for professionals. The new revelation came from the people who are close to the company.

Adobe is a company located in San Jose in the heart of California and the company has revealed that it would preview the Illustrator separately for iPad during the Max conference in the month of November much before it launches in the year 2020. As mentioned earlier the reports came from a group of anonymous people who weren’t authorized to reveal the public regarding the recent advancement.

How significant is the collaboration between iPad and Illustrator?

The designers generally rely upon on Adobe Illustrator to carry out digital art and curate graphics. In addition to this, Adobe Photoshop will make its debut to iPads in the later part of 2019. Moreover, Illustrator is the most popular app from the Creative Cloud suite of software of Adobe. The iPad version of Adobe Illustrator would feature some of the important features of the desktop version of the app.

One of the spokespeople of Adobe said that they currently do not have anything else to share at this point of time. Adobe did also release tons of apps such as Fresco & Premiere Rush into the ecosystem of Apple’s App Store.