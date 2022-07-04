Adele Talks Out About Las Vegas Residency: “The Show is Not Good Enough”

Adele made her return to the stage this weekend, for her first concerts of the year 30The era is over, but not in BBC Radio 4 Radio has a brand new interview, her mind was still on the shows she didn’t perform: The last-minute postponement of her Las Vegas residency.

“I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down,”Adele spoke to Desert Island Discs host Lauren Laverne regarding the postponed Weekends With Adele residency.

“I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision. I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money. I’m like, the show’s not good enough.”

Adele added, “You can’t buy me, you can’t buy me for nothing.”

The Weekend With Adele shows, scheduled for January through April, were postponed the day before opening night due to “delivery delays”This made the shows seem effortless. “really half-assed,”She previously stated.

“Listen, I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid,”Adele spoke at the time in an emotional tone. “Half my crew, half my team are down with Covid — they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show, and I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted.”

Adele spoke out about her emotions following the BBC 4 Radio postponement. “I was a shell of a person for a couple of months. I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.”

Adele said that she was a singer, however “100-percent” sure the Las Vegas show would happen, she wasn’t as optimistic in this weekend’s interview, though she said “of course, I’m still working on it.”

“I’m not gonna update you if I ain’t got nothing to update you with because that just leads to more disappointment,” Adele said.

Adele does not have any live dates for the 2022 calendar at this time.