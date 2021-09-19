Adele skips Met Gala for In-N-Out burger

Adele skips Met Gala for In-N-Out burger
By Brandon Pitt
SINGING superstar Adele skipped out on the celebrity-packed Met Gala for and In-N-Out burger on Wednesday night.

The pop star kept a low profile as she visited In-N-Out in a black mask.

Adele was seen grabbing a bite to eat at In-N-Out rather than attending the Met Gala

Adele was seen grabbing a bite to eat at In-N-Out rather than attending the Met Gala
The star kept a low profile as she ordered a burger

The star kept a low profile as she ordered a burger

Adele, 33, kept things casual as she donned a white t-shirt and bomber jacket for her trip to the burger joint with beau Rich Paul.

The singer wore minimal makeup and wore simple gold earrings.

It was far from the gala evening her celebrity colleagues enjoyed at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.

Two photos were taken by a fan of Adele, as she waited in line to get a burger & a drink with Rich (39).

The Twitter photographer captioned the two sneaky snaps: “Everyone is at the Met Gala, Adele is at In-N-Out burger.”

Other fans immediately flooded the comments to heap praise on Adele for being the “realest of them all” and skipping the celebrity-packed Met.

“She’s the realest of them all,” one fan wrote, as a second chimed in: “She has her priorities right!”

A third wrote: “She thought correctly on this day,” while a final fan concluded: “She needs to be in and out of the studio more.”

It comes shortly after Adele showed off her incredible weight loss as she flashed her legs in a miniskirt and heels on a date night in LA.

American sports agent Rich Paul closely followed the Skyfall singer as she wore her eye-catching ensemble.

She looked almost unrecognisable as she flaunted a newly trim frame, with a long black turtleneck top stretched over her chest.

Keen to keep as safe as possible amid the ongoing pandemic, Adele and Rich both opted to wear face masks.

The former East London girl now lives in a £7.7 million Beverly Hills mansion and boasts 15 Grammy Awards.

She went on a massive health overhaul for Angelo Adkins’ sake. It saw her lose seven stones.

Joking about her new look while guest hosting US TV show Saturday Night Live last October, Adele joked: “I know I look really, really different since you last saw me.

“But actually because of all the Covid restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose.”

Adele has lost a lot of weight of late - and fans aren't recognising her

Adele has lost a lot of weight of late – and fans aren’t recognising her
She and beau Rich have been spotted out together in LA

She and beau Rich have been spotted out together in LA
Adele gets cosy with her new boyfriend Rich Paul on a flirty date in video confirming their new romance

