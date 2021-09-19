Adele ‘preparing for Christmas comeback’ with ‘new album and first gig in four years’

Fans of Adele could be in for a huge treat this year, because she’s reportedly set to make an epic comeback this Christmas.

Sources say that Adele, 33-year-old Grammy-winning singer will release her anticipated fourth album and play her first live gig for four years.

Bad Habits singer Ed Sheeran even let slip that he’s “heard rumours” that the songstress will be making her comeback before Christmas.

Adele’s previous album, 25, sold 23 million copies in 2015, when it was first released.

Adele’s last album, 25, has sold over 23 million copies since its release in 2015.







(Image: Unknown)



Adele is also set to perform in Las Vegas on December 10 after releasing her fourth album, the Sunday Mirror has revealed – an event expected to be streamed around the globe.

A source said: “Adele’s new album is the most highly-anticipated record of the year. It’s been a long time coming but her label wants it released before Christmas and have their sights set on a performance in Vegas.

“Adele and her management have been in talks with BBC America about broadcasting it around the world. This performance will be the last of her promotional tour.

“Obviously with ongoing Covid dramas and concern for safety it could affect recording, but this is the date scheduled right now.”







(Image: Unknown)



Adele’s new record was due to be released last year, but progress was delayed by the Covid pandemic.

Sony Records is planning November release dates for her fourth album.

Sources suggest that Adele could be releasing songs on the new album about Simon Konecki’s 2019 split.

The new record will also feature a huge marketing campaign and television specials.







(Image: Getty Images for SiriusXM)



It comes as Ed Sheeran recently dropped juicy hints about Adele’s comeback.

When asked about his single Bad Habits being song of the year, he said: “I don’t know, I think Adele’s coming back before Christmas. I’ve heard rumours.”

It follows Adele’s stunning body transformation – after the songwriter began a weight loss programme in 2017 and has gone on to lose around seven stone.

Adele is one of the most popular music artists in the world, with more than 120 million copies sold.

His 21st studio album was released in 2011. It won a number of awards, including six Grammys, a Brit Award and an American Music Award.

The Central Recorder has reached out to Adele’s representatives.

Get more showbiz news from The Central Recorder by signing up for one of our newsletters.