Adele on Why She Don’t Want TikTok Music

Her team said it was important for 14-year olds to know her, but she disagreed.

She claimed that the record was for “30- and 40-year-olds”Others who have had similar experiences to hers.

Adele stated the following: “conversation of TikTok”She was busy recording her new album when she had to think about these things a lot. “30,”In an interview with Zane Lowe from Apple Music, that was Published to YouTube November 17, 2009..

Adele, 33, stated that she was responding to TikTok being brought up by her team as she was finishing up the mixing of her album. “Tik-a-Tok-a-Who?”

“They’re like, ‘We’ve really got to make sure that these 14-year-olds know who you are,'”She told Lowe. “I’m like, but they’ve all got moms. They’ve all got moms, and they’ve definitely been growing up listening to my music, these 14-year-olds.”

She stated that everyone should be focused on TikTok music. “who’s making the music for my generation?”

“Who’s making the music for my peers?”She spoke. “I will do that job gladly. I would rather cater to the people that are like, on my level in terms of like the amount we’ve spent on earth, and all the things we’ve been through. I don’t want 12-year-olds listening to this record, it’s a bit too deep.”

She claimed that the record is for her. “30- and 40-year-olds who are all committing to themselves and doing therapy.”

“That’s my vibe,”She spoke. “Because that’s what I was doing. So I’m more concerned with how this record can help them.”

As Insider’s Connor Perrett reported, TikTok is known for its earworms — derived both from chart music and viral sounds. The platform is used by Creators and record labelsTo promote new tracks by upcoming artists and to also play a part in older songs returning to prominence.

The music industry is constantly changingThis is the result. Sam Smith’s example is one such example. “Like I Can,”Lil Nas X “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),”DJ Snake “You Are My High,”The Bee Gees and their music “More Than A Woman,”The app was flooded in 2021 by the promotions of music-technology company Create Music Group. Business Insider’s Dan Whateley reports.

Adele seems determined to not follow that path. Any upcoming virality for her music will be organically generated.

This singer is one the most-sold music artists in the entire world. The music she has released on her three previous albums. “19,” “21,” “25,”She was awarded 15 Grammy Awards as well as nine Brit Awards.

