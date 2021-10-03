Adele Marrying New Boyfriend After Only A Few Months Of Dating?

Is Adele ready to marry her boyfriend, Rich Paul? One tabloid claims the new couple is secretly engaged. Let’s take a closer look at the rumor.

Adele And Rich Paul Planning Their Wedding?

A recent edition of Life & Style reports Adele is rushing to the altar with her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul. Adele and Paul made waves back in August when they were spotted dining with Lebron James, Richard Westbrook, and their respective wives. And, according to the tabloid, Adele was sporting a diamond ring on that special finger. “Adele and Rich’s whirlwind romance has everybody buzzing,” an insider dished. “Things between them have been moving really quickly.” So quickly, in fact, that the couple is planning their wedding already.

A “friend” of Adele spills to the tabloid that the singer has been checking people’s availability. “Some people think it could be in regards to an engagement party, but Adele and Rich really are ready to get married,” the tipster reveals. “They’ve even drafted their vows already!” The source goes on to describe Adele’s wedding dress as well as her guest list. Apparently, Adele’s planning to invite all of Hollywood to her upcoming nuptials. “It will be quite an eclectic group,” comments the source.

“Rich has a lavish home in Beverly Hills, so it could be there, but she’s talked, too, about tying the knot somewhere like the Downton Abbey castle — a place that’s quintessentially British,” the insider explains. “They have options to decide between.” No matter the location, the couple is reportedly certain that they want to spend the rest of their lives together. “Rumor has it they’ve come up with sweet inscriptions to put on the inside of their wedding bands,” the tipster confides. “Adele just can’t wait to marry Rich.”

Adele And Rich Paul ‘Ready To Get Married’?

While Adele and Paul seem happy together, all available evidence tells us they’re taking things slow. Despite their relationship being rumored for months, they just now went Instagram official with a sweet but modest photo. But as of late May, Paul told a reporter he was “hanging out” with an unnamed singer, but made sure to clarify, “I’m not dating, I’m single. Put that in the story.”

And to cast even further doubt on an engagement, Adele only finalized her divorce from Simon Konecki earlier this year. We doubt she’s looking to rush into another marriage at the moment. Furthermore, fans have speculated that the singer is planning to release a new album very soon. If the rumor is true, that just makes it even less likely that she’s planning a wedding right as her career is ramping up again. While Adele and Paul seem to have a great time together, we doubt a wedding is in the near future.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Engagements

We’ve caught Life & Style lying about celebrity engagements plenty of times before. Late last year, the magazine reported Katie Holmes was heartbroken after finding out Jamie Foxx was getting married — but the actor was never even engaged. Then the tabloid claimed Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were secretly engaged. And more recently, the outlet claimed Harry Styles proposed to Olivia Wilde with a $185,000 engagement ring. Obviously, the outlet has a bad habit of crying “engagement.”