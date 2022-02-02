Rumor has it that Adele and her boyfriend, Rich PaulThey are rocking and the singer just isn’t having it.
Despite recent speculation that the two have hit a snag in their months-long romance—amid rumors that she also had to pull the plug on performing at the BRIT Awards next week—the 33-year-old Grammy winner set the record straight on all the hearsay in a cheeky Instagram post.
“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week,”She captioned the following: Self portraitLaughing on February 1. “Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham [Norton] for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love.”
Adele’s latest, not-so-subtle message is causing fans to feel deep joy for the singer. One fan wrote: “Tell ‘em Adele!”Commenting with another person “STOP I’M SO HAPPY RN [right now].”Another follower was added. “YASSS QUEEN.”
Adele Lights the Fire on Rich Paul Breakup Speculation with One Message
