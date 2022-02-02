Adele Lights the Fire on Rich Paul Breakup Speculation with One Message

Rumor has it that Adele and her boyfriend, Rich PaulThey are rocking and the singer just isn’t having it.



Despite recent speculation that the two have hit a snag in their months-long romance—amid rumors that she also had to pull the plug on performing at the BRIT Awards next week—the 33-year-old Grammy winner set the record straight on all the hearsay in a cheeky Instagram post.



“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week,”She captioned the following: Self portraitLaughing on February 1. “Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham [Norton] for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love.”



Adele’s latest, not-so-subtle message is causing fans to feel deep joy for the singer. One fan wrote: “Tell ‘em Adele!”Commenting with another person “STOP I’M SO HAPPY RN [right now].”Another follower was added. “YASSS QUEEN.”