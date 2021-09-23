Adele Is “Very Much in Love” With Rich Paul As Relationship Heats Up

While she seems to be giving her new romance her full attention, Adele has also been busy with her new music. The source says she’s planning to release new songs in the winter and is “hoping” they will come out in December before the holidays.

Her album will talk about her divorce, which was finally settled in March, and “what she has been through the last couple of years,” says the insider, who notes there are a few more upbeat pop songs on the album as well.

According to the source, she might even be saying “Hello” to fans in person sometime soon: “She would love to perform and go back on tour, but is being cautious of COVID and doesn’t have concrete plans yet.”

But will the album be called 31, 32 or 33? We will only know when it is.