Adele Is “Very Much in Love” With Rich Paul As Relationship Heats Up

Adele Is “Very Much in Love” With Rich Paul As Relationship Heats Up
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

While she seems to be giving her new romance her full attention, Adele has also been busy with her new music. The source says she’s planning to release new songs in the winter and is “hoping” they will come out in December before the holidays. 

Her album will talk about her divorce, which was finally settled in March, and “what she has been through the last couple of years,” says the insider, who notes there are a few more upbeat pop songs on the album as well.

According to the source, she might even be saying “Hello” to fans in person sometime soon: “She would love to perform and go back on tour, but is being cautious of COVID and doesn’t have concrete plans yet.” 

But will the album be called 31, 32 or 33? We will only know when it is. 

Latest News

Previous articleBiden declared the war over. But Wars continue.
Next articleCops launch urgent hunt for kids, 2, 6, 7 and 11, after they go missing from London home

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder