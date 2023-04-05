Adele is currently in negotiations to release a new album that she secretly recorded.

SHE has made a habit of disappearing for years between albums, but ADELE isn’t waiting quite so long until she drops her next record.

I’ve learned the British superstar has secretly been writing and recording new music for the past year after being inspired by finding love with her American sports agent fiance Rich Paul.

People close to her claim she’s written her best and most positive songs and are in discussions about releasing an album surprise later this year.

That could see her emulate the success of her idol Beyonce — ten years after the US star dropped her self-titled album without warning.

It could tie in with Adele’s return to Las Vegas, after Bizarre revealed how she would be extending her Weekends With Adele residency in Sin City from June to November.

This record will be followed by 30 which was released less than 2 years ago and which had been her debut album in 6 years.

A source said: “Some of 30 was actually recorded before the pandemic hit so Adele was sat on the record for ages during lockdown.

“Since then her life has totally transformed. “She has been able to go from rock bottom to love madly and is now a world-renowned advocate for it.

“Her music reflects that and the next album will be her most optimistic ever. She won’t be the queen of heartbreak ballads for much longer.”

Adele first met Rich at a mutual friend’s birthday party before officially getting together in summer 2021.

She is in her first relationship after her seven-year marriage to Simon Konecki. Angelo was her son with Simon Konecki.

Adele shocked fans in February 2022 when she displayed a huge engagement ring at The Brit Awards. She won three Gongs.

Adele gushed: “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him. I want to have more children. I’m not married. I’m just in love. I’m as happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.”

Adele, speaking onstage at her last show in Las Vegas last October, confirmed that she would play 34 additional dates at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Adele said: “I am coming back for a few weeks in June and I’m going to film it and I’m going to release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”

She will hopefully have some new songs next time she takes to the stage.

Anne is an amazing songbird

ANNE HATHAWAY has been preparing to portray a singer for a new movie and this mini-dress in feathers looks like it will help her rise in the charts.

Following the announcement that she was cast in Mother Mary, the actress attended a Bvlgari Tokyo event on Monday.

The drama will feature her role as a pop singer and will be based on her relationship with Michaela Coel, an actress and writer from I May Destroy You.

Charli XCX will likely create many catchy tracks.

Big movie demigod Dwayne back for Mo

FAMILY favourite Disney animation Moana will be remade in live action.

Dwayne Johnson, the voice actor who played the demigod Maui in the original film seven years back, will again reprise the role. It is not yet known whether any other actors will play the part, such as Nicole Scherzinger who has brought Sina to life on the screen.

Dwanye – whose mum is Samoan – said of the film, based on an island in ancient Polynesia: “This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace, mana and warrior strength.

“I wear our culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.”

DERMOT KENNEDY headlines the All Points East Festival. The Irish musician, who scored his second No1 album with Sonder last year, will top the bill in East London’s Victoria Park on August 27.

Paradise’s Paradise will join Olivia Dean, SG Lee, Aurora, and James Vincent McMorrow in the lineup. Tomorrow morning, tickets go on sale starting at 10 am

Coleen’s Cap-py birthday

COLEEN ROONEY had a special man by her side as she turned 37 – no, not her husband Wayne, but her favourite pop star, Lewis Capaldi.

On her big day, she flew out to Washington DC where Wayne is the DC United head coach.

Coleen was sent by Lewis to the concert, and Coleen got backstage photos of Lewis. He is an avid fan of her, and she saw him perform live in Manchester in 2020.

Coleen wrote on Instagram: “Amazing birthday, thanks for a great night @lewiscapaldi. Thanks for the birthday wishes everyone.”

Lewis’s documentary How I’m Feeling Now has dropped on Netflix today, so that will give her something to watch on the plane home.

Jade’s fearclub

JADE THIRLWALL may need more than just a drink after looking at the financial statements for South Shields’ bar and nightclub Arbeia.

The Little Mix singer launched the venue in 2019 and it has racked up debts of £548,000.

Jade, who is worth an estimated £17.5million, ploughed some of her money into the venture but it has so far struggled to become a success after being forced to shut during lockdown.

Paperwork at Companies House, where all UK firms are registered, shows the company’s debts increased by £150,000 in the year to March 31, 2022, which is around £3,000 a week in losses.

A source said: “The hospitality industry was brought to its knees by Covid and is still recovering, so it has been a hard time.

“The bar struggled for a while but things have bounced back since then and they are on the up.

“The next set of accounts won’t make anyone wince, all going well.”

Red Door was the original name of the bar, which Jade opened with her celebrities friends months before lockdowns.

Later, she changed her name and still drops in for a dance.

The hospitality industry should soon be flourishing, now that it is back in operation.

TOM JUST KA-OK

TOM GRENNAN admits that he can be a real nightmare at Karaoke due to his insistence on hogging the microphone.

He loves the opportunity to be on the stage singing his songs, even though he is often limited in the number of times he can do so.

The Lionheart singer admitted: “I’m the worst for karaoke on holiday.

“I see a karaoke machine, grab the mic and I’ll be on it all night. But the thing is with me and karaoke, I don’t go half measures, I fully go for it.”

Speaking on the Life’s A Beach podcast, he added: “Everyone’s like, ‘You’re wicked,’ but after the third one it’s like, ‘Mate, you’re showing off now’.

“My missus is then pulling off the mic and I’m like, ‘No, they love it!’”

Tom is now a star and can afford luxurious holidays. However, he hopes they will be better than the stag party he went on in America.

He confessed: “I went on a stag do in Vegas… I don’t know if it was nice. I didn’t sleep for five days.”

Yikes.