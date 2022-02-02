Adele Cheekily puts to rest the rumors about her relationship

Since Adele announced that she would be cancelling her Las Vegas residency, fans haven’t heard anything from Adele. Rumors have been swirling that her relationship with Rich Paul, her NBA manager boyfriend, was to blame. An InstagramAdele has finally updated her fans with information about her current plans. She’s performing at The Brits! as well as her relationship status.

Adele captioned a funny candid photo of herself and said that she would be visiting her native U.K. to attend the Brit Awards, as well as the Graham Norton Show. “I’m looking forward to it!”She laughed and added, “Oh, and Rich sends his love,”Use the black heart emoji

It won’t stop celebrity gossip from circulating, let’s be real. But it is clear. Graham Norton, a British talk-show host, is well-known for getting his guests drunk on Earl Grey. “Easy on Me”Singer will be more open to the possibility.