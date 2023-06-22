Adam Woodyatt says that the EastEnders reunion was akin to putting old slippers on.

ADAM WOODYATT has said reuniting with his on-screen wife Michelle Collins was like “putting on an old pair of slippers”.

After appearing in the very beginning episode, in 1985, as Ian Beale, the actor left the BBC soap opera in 2021.

1 Adam Woodyatt (pictured) with Michelle Collins said that reuniting felt like putting old slippers on.

After three years of starring in theatre, new ’Enders boss Chris Clenshaw tempted him back with the explosive reunion with “dead” wife Cindy.

He said at the comeback screening: “No offence, but working with Michelle has been like putting on an old pair of slippers. It’s comfortable.”

The fans are in frenzy

Being back in the game has meant a lot of new changes.

He went on: “The weirdest thing for me is that since I’ve been gone they’ve rebuilt the lot.

“I got out of the car yesterday morning and I’ve gone, ‘Where’s the Square?’ It’s just disappeared.

“But the nicest thing is just going back to see all the faces.

“The first day of the scene in ‘France’ it must have taken half a day to say hello to everyone.

“I’m amazed we got anything filmed that first morning.”

Adam had been one of the first people at the soap who heard about the shocking return but he still kept it a secret from his bosses.

His own surprise comeback for Dot Branning’s funeral last year sent fans into a frenzy.

And on one of the show’s big whodunnit storylines in 2014 he said with a laugh: “I’m brilliant at keeping secrets.

I was among the very few who could tell who had killed Lucy Beale.

“When we did Dot’s funeral (Ian’s return) it was still need-to- know.

“I flew back from doing My Fair Lady on stage, landed on the Monday, shot it on the Tuesday morning and flew to my daughter’s wedding on the Wednesday. No one knew.”