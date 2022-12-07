Adam Sandler Wanted Brendan Fraser In Airheads, But Not Everyone Was On Board

Brendan Fraser’s buzzworthy performance in Darren Aronofsky’s Whale This comes after the actor is in the business for more than 30 years. Before he appeared in any of his first films, The Mummy And George the JungleHe was seen with Adam Sandler on the comedy show in 1994. The Airheads That was a loan that helped his young success. The former shared their stories of how they got together, as Fraser and Sandler reunited recently.

Apparently Adam Sandler really wanted Brendan Fraser to lead the movie about three band members (Sandler’s Pip, Fraser’s Chazz and Steve Buscemi’s Rex) who decide to hold a radio station hostage until they play their demo. Here’s how Sandler remembered how Fraser locked down his part in The Airhead when he was in conversation avec his former star:

Your mother was a child. You were just a kid when Paulie found you and I took you from Paulie. ‘Get on over here!’ It was great to see you. [in Encino Man] and I was like, this guy shouldn’t just be a caveman, he should be in a band. Michael Lehmann strongly opposed you. He seemed like ‘I don’t get it, I don’t see the caveman being in this movie’, and I was like ‘He can do other shit.’ At four in the morning I finally went to his home and woke up. ‘em up and he was like ‘Who are you?’ “I said,” ‘Never mind that, just know that Adam Sandler ain’t gonna be in Airheads unless ‘ole Fraser is in it’. Then he changed his tune.

Sandler did everything possible to secure Brendan Fraser’s lead role The Airhead. As he shared while sitting across from Brendan Fraser, the director of the comedy didn’t see him for the part, but he wouldn’t take no for an answer and the rest is history.

All of this was discussed in the most recent episode Actors for Actors The place where they reunited and reconnected to catch up after their staring in The Airheads together. Check out the segment for Fraser’s wonderful reactions to Sandler’s story about their 1994 film:

All these years later, it’s fun to see Fraser and Sandler reunite to talk about their connection and reflect on each of their careers. Adam Sandler may have played a major role in Fraser’s grabbing the lead role. The Airhead. Although the movie was poorly received at the box-office, and it did not receive positive reviews, this would have been a great steppingstone for his bigger successes in the second half of the season. ‘90s and early ‘00s.

Fraser began his career in the comedy side of things, but for his latest performance in The Whale, the actor plays a more dramatic role. He plays a 600-pound reclusive teacher, which he wore prosthetics and a body suit for , who attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter, played by Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink. Fraser was awarded a Standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival premiere of the film Months ago, many believe he’s a shoe-in for Best Actor for the Oscars .