Adam Sandler spotted using a cane while recovering from surgery

Adam Sandler was seen recently walking with a cane. After having hip surgery in the middle of Labor Day, Sandler was seen walking around with a cane. He is currently on a break and will begin a stand-up tour late October.

The actor returned to drama movies with a bang. with Netflix’s HustleThe film was released earlier in the summer. Sandler started production this summer as well. You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah!Which? He is reunited with his father Uncut Gems co-star Idina Menzel. The movie and two others are currently in post production. TMZ The comedian is said to have chosen to have hip surgery in between projects.

The article stated that sources told the site Sandler’s surgery was not a medical emergency and was specifically scheduled for this summer. The photos show Sandler walking with a cane. It was reported that he had used it for several weeks, but he hadn’t explained why. We now know the reason he had it was after a hip operation.

It seems like he is mobile and walking about makes it look like he will be ready for the upcoming tour. He is the Saturday Night Live Alums will take the stage beginning in Uncasville, Connecticut on October 20, and traveling across the United States throughout mid-November.

After a busy, year, Sandler’s alleged hip surgery was performed. Sandler added one more to the 2022 movie schedule With Hustle.He LeBron James and I teamed up to produce The movie is about Stanley Sugerman, a scout for Philadelphia 76ers. Hustle Received moderate to high reviews from critics , who said they liked seeing Sandler in a dramatic role even if it wasn’t his best work.

His trend of being in many places continues. Netflix movies ?, Big Daddy star just Wrapped on the sequel Murder Mystery . He will be reunited with Jennifer Aniston, his friend in comedy, as they travel to Paris to solve their second mystery. The comedy is still in post-production. It doesn’t yet have a release date.

Sandler is no doubt busy. Back in 2021, it was announced that Sandler would star in another film. Carey Mulligan in Netflix movie So called Spaceman. Also in the cast of this movie is Isabella Rossellini, Paul Dano, and Kunal Nyyar. It will be thrilling to see this unusual ensemble next year as part of the 2023 movie schedule .

Although hip surgery can be painful and takes time to heal, Sandler seems to not be slowing down. With his upcoming stand-up tour, we will still be able to see the Sandman even if he’s moving a little slower than usual. He may also have added three movies to his post-production schedule, which gives us plenty to look at.