Adam Levine says he didn’t cheat on his wife but apologises for “inappropriate”Behaviour

After days of speculation by fans, Adam Levine, Maroon 5’s singer, has replied to an online influencer’s cheating allegations: “I used poor judgment.”

Levine is married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo. Reports say that the couple have two daughters, Dusty Rose (and Gio Grace) and a third baby on the way. CheckedThis month.

After Sumner Stroh, an Instagram model, claimed that she had an affair and made cheating accusations against Beautiful Mistake singer, it was resurfaced online.

Levine has since responded to the allegations, and shared his version of the story.

Adam Levine says he didn’t cheat on his wife

Adam Levine clarified the cheating rumors during an interview with TMZ In which he stated: “I did not have an affair. Nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

The 43-year old Hands All Over crooner shared the screenshots with TMZ. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”

He acknowledged that the advances were made. “inappropriate”In some cases, it may be necessary to add: “I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Levine stressed the importance of his family and gushed: “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Sumner Stroh: Who are you and what do you claim to be?

Sumner Stroh has more than 377,000 Instagram followers. Monday, Sumner Stroh was a model on Instagram with more than 377,000 followers. Alluvial she had an affair with a man married to a Victoria’s Secret model, referring to Levine.

She also said: “At the time, I was young, I was naive. Quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

Stroh also shared photos of a conversation she had with Levine via Instagram.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s marriage

Adam Levine and Namibian Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo sparked dating rumors in 2012 and, after two years of on-off dating, the couple tied the knot on July 19, 2014.

Their first daughter, Dusty Rose was born in 2016, and their second, Gio Grace on February 15, 2018.

Fans have discovered a variety of Maroon 5 love songs that they claim Levine is singing to his wife, including the hit song It Was Always You.

On September 7, 2022 PeopleAccording to reports, Levine and Prinsloo are expecting their third child.

