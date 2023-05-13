Adam Collard from Love Island looks very different in his new haircut

Adam Collard of LOVE Island changed up his look for a more dramatic one.

Lothario 27, a Reality Star, has been filmed showing his shaven barnet in the gym.

4

He has bleached his dark hair and is now blonde

He has bleached his dark hair and is now blonde

Adam’s natural hair is dark brown. He has opted to bleach it blonde with peroxide.

The new haircut is so unlike his normal look, some fans may not even recognize him.

Adam shared his Instagram video workout and many of his fans commented.

Charlie Sims (ex-Towie actor and Love Island star) wrote that he liked the hair ad. 🔥!”

Another friend added: “Here for the blonde hair 😮‍💨.”

Another person said: “Heeeeey, blonde friend.”

Other people have compared Adam with America rapper Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers.

Another teased, “Slim shady.” One teased: “Eminem 2000.”

Adam’s not replied to any comments regarding his new haircut.

Adam was back in the Love Island Villa for his second stint as a reality star on ITV2 last year.

The show had been on for four years before, but he only made it through week 8 of the season.

Adam and Paige Thorne had a relationship, which kept Paige away from Jacques O’Neill.

However, he now admits that he came into the villa already having a solid game plan.

The Language of Speaking Mail OnlineAdam: “The problem with Love Island, is that I am the only one willing to admit this. I will choose the perfect person to remain on the series.”

The man added, “They realised that I was not interested in any of the things I said.”

Adam discussed previously on his YouTube Channel how he was inspired by stars such as Molly Mae Hague to achieve fame.

The game is well known to all. Second time around, I found it really difficult because everything was so clear.

Everyone says that they’re here for love. You are, in a way, right, but that’s unreal. Nobody is stupid.”

Adam's natural hair colour is dark brown

Adam's dark hair is his natural colour
He coupled up with Paige Thorne in Love Island - but has since admitted to having a game plan

Paige Thorne was his Love Island partner, but he has admitted that he had a plan.

