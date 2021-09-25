Adam Busby Showing Off His Body In An Amazing Instagram Post Shorts!

Adam Busby is showing off his smoking body in a new snap! The Outdaughtered dad is showing off his muscular arms and fans are eating it up.

Adam Busby shows off on Instagram

Outdaughtered fans hold on tight! Adam Busby is showing off the baller physique. Well, he’s not showing it off so much as Danielle Busby is showing it off. She posted a video of the two of them on her Instagram story and Adam is looking might fine in the background.

The TLC star is wearing a pink tank and rainbow shorts. Although it might seem odd, Adam pulls it off. Adam’s huge arm muscles help to bring this look together. He completed the look by wearing a baseball cap in a reversed, white color.

In the story, Danielle and Adam are in the car jamming to some tunes. They are discussing going on dates together. It’s easy to see why Danielle would want to go on a date with her husband! This outfit is a great choice!

She claims that they met at CrossFit to start the day, and then went on to swim in the ocean. While that doesn’t sound like a date to most people, it certainly makes this pair very happy! It’s clear they could certainly use some time away from their many children.

Danielle and Adam get hot and steamy

This isn’t the first time the couple has enjoyed some CrossFit together. They got sweaty and hot together just recently on Instagram.

“Can’t tell you the last time we worked out together!!!” She wrote a post on Instagram of the two of them in all red.

“Y’all! It’s so fun! I love to sweat hahaha Makes me feel my workout was accomplished 🙂😌 #redtomatofaceagain #workout #crossfit #fitmom #fitdad #itsabuzzworld #kemahcrossfit,” She writes.

Both of them look very sweaty in the photo. Adam is wearing a grey camo top and a white baseball cap (again). Danielle, by his side, is wearing a white v neck tank top with her hair in a messy bun. The look was completed with a white headband.

While it may not sound super fun to everyone else, it’s obvious Danielle really loves it. Adam Busby, her partner in crime, is also there and enjoys it as much. As proof, he has his huge arm muscles!