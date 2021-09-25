Adam Busby Shares Adorable Pictures Of His Daughters On Social Media

OutDaughtered fans know that Adam Busby loves to post photos of his daughters on social media. This may be his favorite thing to do according to his profile. Now, it seems like he’s using cute pics and sweet quint stories to bait his fans.

Recently, Adam Busby takes to Instagram to share a series of photos of himself with one of the quints. Fans could guess Olivia or Ava which quint is in the photo with their dad. Many fans speculate that it might be Olivia (Lulu) in the comments section.

Because of her curly hair, many people believe it is Lulu. It is not Lulu or Parker, but it is interesting. It’s likely this is the case because Ava recently got her hair cut in a short bob.

In the caption, Adam writes, “Love the girls’ love for learning.” After that, he shares a specific example. The dad of six daughters writes, “It’s fun finding all of the post-its notes that they leave around the house and Studio.” What is the most common message of the notes? The TLC star shares, “no boys allowed.” One fan picks up on this and asks if this applies to Hazel’s “boyfriend” Graham.

Then, the third picture in this series seems like a curveball. It’s Adam Busby from the wait down sporting some nice athletic shorts and fresh Nike kicks. This is not surprising considering that he also tags Bylt Basics as the caption to this photo. Adam has been using his Instagram page to tag this athleisure brand for quite some time.

Interestingly enough, at the time of this writing, Busby fans don’t seem to mind that Buzz lures them in with cute quint pics and stories. One comment seems to be enough when it comes to Adam Busby’s attire. A fan wants to know the origin of Adam’s shoes. Another fan points out Adam’s “nice tan” and “gorgeous legs.”