Adam Blampied makes Instagram announcement after leaving WrestleTalk No Rolls Barred and PFK

WrestleTalk released a release that confirmed Adam Blampied will be leaving the associated channels, following a recent decision by WrestleTalk to put him on leave. Adam responded to the news by posting his own statement on Instagram.

Adam Blampied, a YouTube writer and video blogger known for his blend of wrestling commentary and comedy, is one of the most prominent YouTube bloggers. Blampied is a prominent YouTube video blogger and writer who rose to fame in 2013 after joining WhatCulture Wrestling. Cultaholic was another YouTube channel dedicated to professional wrestling that Blampied founded.

Adam appeared on YouTube to present videos for What Culture until September 2017. Adam left the organization after reports that he made. The alleged “manipulated women into sending him images on social media,” for which he issued an apology.

The same can be said for He. reportedly Cultaholic was unable to retain his services during that time.

Adam has returned to YouTube in 2018 with WrestleTalk, where he produces wrestling related content. No Rolls Barred is his channel and he’s the director.

NRB is a YouTube channel, formerly Phenoma-Nerds. It’s a collection of actors, comics and wrestlers that play together board games.

He is also associated with partsFUNknown (PFK), a YouTube channel which covers ‘evergreen’ long-lasting content on wrestling and associated topics.

Reddit posted an announcement on 12 September 2023 that confirmed Adam Blampied would be leaving WrestleTalk/PFK/NRB.

Adam had been on disciplinary suspension from WrestleTalk (partsFUNknown) and No Rolls Barrected last month after reports of abuse. You can find out more about this by clicking here..

‘We have mutually agreed with Adam Blampied that he will be leaving the company with immediate effect’, the statement read.

‘The past few weeks have been very challenging for all those involved, and we would like to thank everyone who follows our channels for their continued support of our amazing cast and crew. Your understanding throughout the recent month has been genuinely heart-warming for us all and is truly appreciated.’

Adam Blampied releases statement following his departure

Adam Blampied has released on Instagram a number of statements about his departure in the wake of news that he is leaving the channel.

‘It is with a deep sadness that I have made the decision to step away from YouTube for the foreseeable future,’ he said. ‘This is not a decision I have taken lightly, but it is one that I believe to be in the best interests of the people and channels that I care so deeply about. It has been an incredibly tough month for myself and those close to me. In recent days, the cumulative impact of all this was just too much for me. As such, for the sake of my own mental health and that of those close to me, stepping back feels like the healthiest thing to do.’

Adam goes on that there has been language to describe him that he “categorically refutes” but that he can’t go into detail right now based on legal advice. He maintains that he left of his own free will and was not dismissed.

Then he asks that fans refrain from harassing anyone involved in the incident. Adam thanked everyone from NRB, PFK, and WT in his final post for a great year. Adam encouraged viewers to continue watching the channels of NRB, PFK and WT before apologising for any upset he may have caused his fans over the last month.

