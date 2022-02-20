Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead in California Days After She Was Reported Missing

The Los Angeles Police Department has announced that actress Lindsey Pearlman has been found dead.

“Today around 8:30 a.m.,” they stated, “Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue.”

“The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman.”

Lindsey’s family and friends reported her missing after she was last seen on February 13.

Lindsey starred in several shows, including “Chicago Justice,” “Empire,” “Selena: The Series,” “The Ms. Pat Show,” “Sneaky Pete,” “American Housewife,” “Vicious” and “General Hospital,” according to CNN.

“The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken,” her husband, Vance Smith, wrote on social media.

“I will share more later, but I wanted to thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time.”

The coroner has not yet determined the cause of death.

Lindsey was 43 years old.