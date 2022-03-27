Actor Sean Penn Threatens To Smelt His Oscars In Public

By Tom O'Brien
Sean PennAcademy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences gives Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian President, ultimatum before tomorrow’s Oscars.  Penn won the Best Actor Award for the film. Mystic River Milk, told Acosta that the Oscars must have Zelensky on the program — otherwise, viewers and guests should boycott the ceremony.

“If it turns out to be what is happening, I would encourage everyone involved, though it may be their moment, and I understand that, to celebrate their films, it is so much more importantly their moment to shine, and to protest and to boycott that Academy Awards. I myself, if it comes back to it, when I return, I will smelt mine in public,” Penn said. “I pray that’s not what happened. I pray there have not been arrogant people who consider themselves representatives of the greater good who have decided not to check in with leadership in Ukraine. So I’m going to hope that’s not what happened, and I hope everyone walks out if it is.”

Vice has commissioned the actor to film a documentary on the Ukrainian/Russian conflict. This week, he met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the Daily MailPenn was also present today at a briefing by the government as the country rallied against the attack. Zelensky previously shared a video of the pair on Instagram. Zelensky added the caption: “The more people know about the war in the Ukraine, the higher the likelihood of stopping Russia!”For safety reasons, Penn is currently in Warsaw.

On March 25, The New York PostIt was claimed President Zelensky was in negotiations to appear at the Oscars. However, this has not been confirmed. Amy Schumer mentioned that he was in talks to appear on the show. Drew Barrymore Show.

“I wanted to find a way to have Zelensky satellite in or make a tape or something, just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars,”Schumer stated. “I think it’s a great opportunity to at least comment on a couple of things. I have some jokes that kind of highlight the sort of current condition.”

