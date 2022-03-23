Acort International Has Acquired Michael Matteo Rossi’s ‘Shadows’

Acort International has acquired Michael Matteo Rossi’s ShadowsThis spring, he plans to release the film in both domestic and international markets. Rossi is the writer, director and producer of this film. The HandlerIn December, it was available on all home entertainment platforms.

Krista Allen (Anger Management), David Labrava (Mayans), Francis Capra (Veronica Mars), Jazsmin Lewis (BarbershopEric EtebariNarcos : Mexico), and Rahart Adams (House HusbandsThe film stars Simeon Pande, Rachel Alig and Chris Levine. Vernon Wells is also in the cast.

Film tells of a young low-level drug dealer (Australian actor Adams) that is reunited with his estranged mom and uncle when he needs protection from a ruthless drug kingpin that’s put a hit on him.

“I feel with the calibre of talent mixed with the storyline, Shadows is a stylish thriller that people are going to love to see,”Michael Matteo Rossi is the writer/director of this film. His other credits include Chase (2019). “In the same vein of early Scorsese, Michael Mann, and James Cameron films, I wanted to tell a character driven story about family, loyalty and the protector type dynamic. With the group of actors I cast for the film, I feel it’s my best work.”