According to The Screenwriter, Dune 2 will open the door for Dune Messiah

Although the 1965 novel DuneIt is a classic piece of science fiction literature that stands alone. However, it was only the beginning of a long-running story Frank Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson continued. Following the release of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune late last year, the filmmaker is returning to adapt the second half of Herbert’s original book for Part two of Dune, but he’s also expressed interest in making a movie based on Dune MessiahThe second book in the series is titled. In fact, Jon Spaihts, who co-wrote 2021’s DuneEric Roth and Villeneuve have revealed that Part two of DuneThe door will be open to a big screen version Messiah.

The latest update was shortly after. Dune movie came out, Denis Villeneuve said that he’s always “envisioned”His take on the DuneThe mythology of three movies is adapted by Dune MessiahFinalizing the trilogy. Jon Spaihts said in a recent interview that while Dune Part two of DuneTogether they will tell a complete story. There will also be seeds planted. Messiah. He explained:

There are some intriguing strands that point to the future that suggest we might not be done in the universe. This is despite the fact the Dune ending as a novel, which will also be the ending for the second movie, is a satisfying conclusion. There are many ways that the book sounds doomsday and there are hints about what lies ahead.

Jon Spaihts was also mentioned in his conversation The PlaylistYou can find the Dune MessiahBook, published in 1969. “plays as a cautionary tale”Learn more about topics like “blending religion and politics, the hazards of following charismatic leaders, and the dangerous struggle that’s always alive between the individual and institutions.”Even though the first fans were a huge success, Dune novel now longer need to worry about that story going unfinished as a big screen adaptation under Denis Villeneuve’s watchful eye, if a MessiahMovie is approved. It will be used as a platform for deconstructing the events of the previous movies.

Dune MessiahThis is 12 years after events of DuneJon Spaihts said that it sets the stage to the DuneTo become a series “stranger and more epic as it carries on.” Because of that jump forward in time, it’s unclear if Denis Villeneuve would want to wait a few years before tackling Messiah, or if he’d move straight to it after Part two of DuneThe job is complete. It’s also worth pointing out that Messiah’s sequel, 1976’s Children of DuneFollows along with selected characters from the original Dune story. The original Sci-Fi Channel was collectively adaptable Messiah Children into one miniseries, but it’s hard to say if Villeneuve would include elements from ChildrenIn his version of Messiah.

We might not find out if Legendary or Warner Bros. are interested to see Denis Villeneuve make a film. Dune MessiahFilm, but regardless of that, the Dune property isn’t leaving our screens anytime soon. Referring Part two of Dune, along with actors like Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Zendaya all expected to return (with the latter two having expanded roles as Chani and Stilgar, respectively), casting reports for new characters have started coming in. Black Widow’s Florence Pugh is being eyed to play Princess Irulan Corrino, and ElvisAustin Butler, a star, is in negotiations for the Feyd Rautha role. On HBO Max, you can catch the latest news. Dune: The SisterhoodIt is currently in production, and the series will explore the Bene Dessert just before the events of Dune.

Part two of DuneIt is set for October 20, 2023. Dune: Sisterhood doesn’t have a release date yet. If you’re interested in re-watching Denis Villeneuve’s first Dune movie or made it this far and haven’t actually seen it, it’s once again available to view if you have an HBO Max subscription.