According to royal insiders, Prince William’s temporary truce with his brother will be valid until Harry publishes the memoir.

A “TEMPORARY truce”The relationship between the Prince and Duke of Sussex will end when Harry publishes the memoir of his life, according to royal insiders.

Despite recent unity shows after the Queen’s death, the relationship between the two is still in doubt.

4 Sources claim that Harry’s memoir will end the truce between them brothers. Credit: AP

4 Any reconciliation that occurred before then was deemed ‘highly unlikely. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

According to one insider, Mirror“Any talk of a truce among the Prince and Duke would only last for a short time.

“There is still a serious amount of distrust in the air and there hasn’t been any cause for that to change.”

They also stated that Harry’s memoir should not be released until then, so that they can resolve their differences.

Although the book was originally scheduled for publication in December, it is likely to be delayed until next years out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

It is believed that the brothers never planned to meet during Harry’s visit to the UK. Their only meeting was through chance.

The Sunday TimesThe brothers saw each other on the Windsor estate, and they stopped to chat briefly.

This was before their tragic grandmother’s death changed everything. In the wake of this, the brothers were reunited publicly for the first time in many years.

In a series controversial interviews in America, Harry and Meghan have lamented against the monarchy’s treatment of them.

They also shared that they are working together with Netflix to create a documentary about their relationship. “love story”All around the globe

Sources claimed that any suggestion of reconciliation between them with the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales was not allowed. “very unlikely”.

It all comes as Harry was granted special permission for military uniform to be in vigil at Her Majesty’s coffin.

He was, however, apparently “heartbroken”The Queen was removed by the Queen’s decision “ER”Initials on his uniform

While the initials are normally worn by working royalty, Andrew, his uncle, was permitted to wear them despite several scandals.

Harry also wasn’t dressed in uniform for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession. Andrew was the only major royal to wear mourning suits.

4 Harry was reported to have been ‘heartbroken” by restrictions on his military uniform during mourning. Credit: Reuters