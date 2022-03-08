According to reports, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are moving to the U.K. for the summer.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affeck’s relationship has seemingly been heating up since the two rekindled their romance back in the summer of 2021. The public seems to be loving Bennifer 2.0, with many wondering if they’ll eventually take that walk down the aisle. It’s unclear if Send us a proposal It is likely that a move from the U.K. to spend the summer is on the horizon. The question is, why would two A-listers look to move across the pond.

According to reports Ben Affleck is behind the purported move. Daily Mail Allegations that the Tender BarStar is interested in joining the Margot Robbie-led Barbie movie. Film. Greta Gerwig helmed and coauthored the film. The movie will be shot at Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios, Hertfordshire. While this report should not be taken as gospel at the moment, it is achievable. The live-action adaptation of Mattel’s classic doll brand has been filling out its cast as of late.

The news outlet further reports that while a supposed deal has yet to be struck between the actor and the studio, the search for Bennifer’s new place is underway. According to rumors the couple is searching for something lavish and convenient in London.

A trusted team is looking for the ideal home for Ben and J.-Lo this summer. It will likely be the typical mansion in a leafy neighborhood on the outskirts London. American stars love Richmond, which is beautiful and close enough to Heathrow Airport to be able to reach some of the major studios like Shepperton and Leavesden.

Should Ben Affleck join the Leavesden-based production, he’ll be teaming up with some major talent. Ryan Gosling will be the star, in addition to Margot Robbie, who also serves as a producer. as the titular character’s boyfriend, Ken . Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, and America Ferrera have all been cast in unspecified roles. It’s hard to pinpoint who Affleck would potentially play. But based on What we know Barbie The movie will be “something totally different” From what the fans know about this iconic property. So it’s really anyone’s guess as to what role the former Batman actor would take on.

Jennifer Lopez and he have been extremely busy in recent months with commitments to various big-screen projects. However, they’ve still Staying in touch Despite their hectic schedules, they still manage to be there for each other. They also made time for each others during holidays, as shown by Their Thanksgiving rendezvous Last year. The latest report suggests that the couple intends to keep in touch during upcoming gigs.

Only time will tell if Ben Affleck has truly landed a role in Margot Robbie’s Barbie. And if that’s the case, he’ll make a strong addition to the cast. British citizens may also enjoy watching him and JLo kick it in their backyard.