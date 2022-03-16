According to reports, a fire has been started on the set of Gal Gadot’s new movie Snow White

One of Disney’s latest live-action retellings, Snow White, has been underway in the United Kingdom’s famous Pinewood Studios. The set for the movie that will be seen The Amazing Spider-ManAnd (500+) Days of SummerMarc Webb, a filmmaker, took on the first Disney princess and star Gal Gadot. Rachel Zegler was also involved. “enormous flames”The production was being set up before filming.

The fire reportedly erupted at the Richard Attenborough stage at Pinewood Studios, which is famous for being the set of Marvel, Star Wars films and other live-action Disney movies like 2015’s CinderellaThe future and what’s next Little Mermaid remake. “No filming was underway”There were no casualties. Variety .

The stage is for Snow WhiteThe current construction site saw a tree catch fire, which reportedly led to a large fire at Pinewood Studio. The photos show how huge flames near a cottage flew, creating thick smoke that reached the studio’s ceiling and billowing outside.

More to come…