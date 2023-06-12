According to MPs, migrants fleeing Albania shouldn’t be granted asylum immediately because it is a “safe country”.

The MPs argue that asylum should not be automatically granted to migrants from Albania who cross the Channel on small boats, as their safety at home is unlikely to be in danger.

They are fleeing a “safe country” and there is no clear basis for routinely accepting applications to stay, the Home Affairs select committee reports.

Albanians are told that the country is not in war, and they can apply to be part of the EU.

Of the 45,755 people who crossed the Channel last year, 12,301 were from Albania — compared to only 800 in 2021 — and most claimed asylum.

Dame Diana Johnson MP said: “Such a substantial sudden increase in asylum claims from a seemingly peaceful country understandably raised concerns.”

The immigration situation is dynamic and is likely to continue evolving.

“Changes in migration will inevitably place strain on any system, but the Government must do much more to ensure it can better handle these stresses.

“People will continue to be attracted to the UK from Albania while it continues to offer job opportunities and higher wages.

“The UK should look at how access to work visa schemes can be improved to fill our skills or staffing gaps, while offering Albanian nationals a route to higher income, benefiting both nations.”

