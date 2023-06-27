According to in-laws, the author of Grief knew that murder paid millions more than divorce.

The wife accused of murdering her husband and then writing a children’s book about grief knew that she stood to make more money as a widow than a divorcée, says a spokesperson for her husband’s family.

Kouri Richards, the widow of Eric Richins, is suing his estate for the sale proceeds of Eric’s business, and half of the home they shared.

Greg Skordas, a spokesperson for her husband’s family, has now spoken out on this case.

Skordas asserts that “she stood to benefit much more than she would from a separation” from her ex-husband. “I’m talking millions of dollar.”

Richins also claims that he needed money.

Skordas says, “She had financial reasons to want him dead.” She was facing dire financial problems on several fronts.

The man adds, “She could gain enough from the proceeds of her life-insurance policy to help get her out.”

Skordas says no family member has altered their belief about the incident, and that Richins murdered her husband. At least two other occasions, he was poisoned..

Skordas claims that “there was no emotion shown in court and no comment she made which has dissuaded his family from believing that she’s responsible for the death.”

Richins states in a Digital complaint that she has “entitlement to an award of money against the Estate, which must be proven in court but cannot be less than $200,000.00 and is thought to be in excess $2,000,000.00.”

This number comes from her share in the marital residence of Richins and Eric Richins. Richins also wants an extra $2 million from the estate that was held by the sale of the masonry company owned by her husband.

Richins’ lawsuit was filed in Summit County earlier this month. UtahKatie Richins Benson in her capacity of representative of Eric’s estate.

Richins Benson denies Richins’ claims to ownership over her husband’s estate, business, marital residence, and personal items.

Richins Benson, in the complaints, claims to be the only owner of each estate.

Richins says that’s not true and points out that the prenuptial agreements proves that she can claim the proceeds of Eric’s sale.

The prenuptial contract signed by the both parties states that “Wife has no claim or right to the business including its value and assets, or its accounts receivables, regardless of whether it exists at the time the marriage took place or if they come to exist afterward. However, if the Husband dies before the wife, the Husband’s interest in the partnership will be transferred to her.”

The complaint states that Eric’s business, which was a masonry firm, sold after his death for $2,000,000.

“Accordingly, Kouri is entitled to a declaratory judgment that, upon Eric’s death, Kouri became the proper recipient and sole owner of the Proceeds,” states the complaint.

The proceeds in question “are currently on deposit with the Court,” the suit states.

KOURI RICHINS COMPLAINT

It is harder to determine the value of the house because it’s not included in the prenuptial contract.

Richins says in her complaint that, despite paying the mortgage, she made home improvements, adding a swimming pool, out of pocket. If she’s not entitled to the half, she at least should be entitled to the half of increased property value in the time since Eric and she bought the property.

Richins Benson, her husband and their previous owners of the home are listed.

Richins claims that the value of the home has risen by almost 500% since 2013.

Richins says that as a result of this, they are unjustly enriching the estate by keeping the title for a house while she is paying the mortgage.

Richins wants Eric to give her the personal property that he has in his possession, including the items he claims she is entitled to by prenuptial agreements or marriage.

“Such money damages include, the value of the Proceeds, the value of Kouri’s interest in the Family Home and Personal Property, and that portion of the costs and expenses that should have been paid by the Estate as a partial owner of the Family Home,” reads the complaint. “Therefore, Kouri requests that the Family Home and/or the Personal Property be partitioned and sold at their fair market value, with the proceeds thereof being split 50/50 by and between Kouri and the Estate.”

Digital has obtained a warrant alleging that Richins first told officers that she put a Moscow mules in her husband’s bed as a way to celebrate closing on the home on March 4th, 2022. Then Richins went to bed with one of three their sons who was suffering from a night terror.

According to the warrant, she reported that her husband had been cold to touch when they returned to their bedroom.

In the search warrant it is stated that investigators became suspicious because a search on her phone showed movement when Richins claimed she was sleeping in the bed of her son. According to the warrant, investigators became suspicious when a search of her phone revealed movement during the time Richins claimed she was sleeping in her son’s bed.

Richins signed the paperwork for his new house the next day and then had a celebration to celebrate.

Skordas told the reporter that “the family had many red flags.”

The warrant stated that the investigators had determined Eric’s death was caused by “a fatal dosage of fentanyl” that was “ingested oraly”.

He told some family members if anything happened to him that they should be prepared to help. [Richins] Skordas said, “This should be investigated.”

The police believe it was the result of an earlier attempt to take his life.

According to the warrant, Richins purchased hydrocodone in fatal amounts and fentanyl before she bought the fentanyl that was used to spike her drink the night before his death.

Richins was told by a friend that she had asked him for some “Michael Jackson stuff”, and he then gave her 900 dollars worth of fentanyl on two occasions in February of 2022.

Richins, according to police, purchased 15-30 pills between Feb. 11 and 20, 2022.

“Three days later, on February 14, 2022, Eric and defendant had a Valentine’s Day dinner at their Kamas home,” the warrant alleges. Eric was very sick shortly afterward and thought he’d been poisoned. Eric confided to a friend that his wife had poisoned him.

Richins, according to the warrant received the second lot of drugs on the 26th February 2022. Eric died on the 4th of March, 2022.

Richins wrote a children’s book on grief that featured a picture of her with an angel wing on the front cover.

The incident occurred after 8 am on the morning of May 8.

The charges against her are aggravated It is a crime to murder anyone. And three counts for possession with intent of distributing a controlled substance. She has yet to enter a plea on the charges that she faces.

In a June 12 hearing, a judge denied her pre-trial release after prosecutors said the widowed and mother of 3 posed a “substantial threat.”

The prosecutors cited Richins mother’s comments in a prison conversation, in which she stated that Richins is only “a danger” to her sister-in law Richins Benson. Richins laughed at her mother’s comment, and agreed with it.