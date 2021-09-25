According to a royal historian, Prince Harry’s biography could be the “final straw” for the Royal Family.

Prince Harry has been warned that further revelations could be the ‘final straw’ for the anxious Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex is set to discuss Megxit and open up about the US switch after collaborating with a top American writer but further bombshells could have consequences for Prince Harry

After working with a top American ghostwriter, the Duke of Sussex, 37 is expected to speak out about Megxit.

The memoir is due to be published next year, possibly at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Harry said he is writing the book “not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become” and stated that it will include “the highs and the lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned”.

Buckingham Palace fears more explosive headlines when they get the pieces of Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview.

He has been secretly working on a memoir for nearly a year – and it has triggered a “tsunami of fear” among royal circles.

But royal author and publisher Andrew Lownie believes Harry’s personal account could prove to be a step too far for the Firm.

He told the Express that the memoir could sour Harry’s already tricky relationship with his family.

He said: “I think given the fact that he’s doing his tell-all book, I would have thought that’s the final straw for them.”

Penguin Random House UK will publish the book, and all proceeds will go to charity.

Even though profits will go to charities, nearly three-quarters of Brits said they were not interested in reading the book.

A third of respondents say that it would be inappropriate to publish the article.

According to a YouGov survey, almost 10 percent of respondents said he shouldn’t have signed the publishing contract. Most won’t even read it.

The Duke stated that he was writing the book, not as the prince he was born, but as the man, he has become.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned.

“I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

According to a Daily Mirror source, the book has caused family members to fear.

“Ever since leaving royal life, Harry and Meghan have made claim after claim of how they allege they have been treated,” the insider explained.

“They say that it is their truth but there is only ever one truth.

“Since their interview with Oprah Winfrey tensions have been running very high as much of what they said has since been proven to be unreliable at best.

“There is a now tsunami of fear among the royals over what Harry will write.”