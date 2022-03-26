According to a new study, it’s expensive to be a Harry Potter fan.

Sometimes being a fan can be as easy as going to the cinema to see each chapter. But many fans take pride in collecting mementos related to their favorite flicks – and that can become an expensive hobby. As a matter of fact, a recent study showed that many popular film series collectibles are not cheap, especially if you’re a Harry Potter fan.

There is no shortage of them. Great Harry Potter Presents The Boy Who Died memorabilia and source material. Even if Potterheads only wanted to collect the most important source material of the franchise, they could still end paying a substantial sum. At least, that’s what a new study from British financial firm money.co.uk revealed. According to their research PotterBased on its most desired merchandise price, this film franchise is the most costly.

This isn’t completely surprising. After all, between eight Harry Potter Movies There are seven books, prequels to the series, sequels, spinoffs, and many more. The canon is extensive. Even though the study only captured the average cost of a few key items – box set collections, figurines, t-shirts, costumes and signed posters – in most cases, the Wizarding World items were still the most expensive.

There is a range of prices, though, which should be encouraging to fans who can’t always afford to splurge. A study showed that a fan could expect to pay $403.28 to get a signed movie poster and $72.49 for a box of original films. $17.12 is for a tee-shirt.

Fans can expect to pay $616.76 total for all these items. While that’s much less than what The Washington PostAccording to reports, it would cost to spend a whole year at Hogwarts.

Some franchises that were high in the study might be more surprising. The GodfatherAt $591.24, it was ranked second in terms of most expensive film franchises. While The GodfatherA DVD collection or another boxed set is generally less expensive than a signed poster from the Frances Ford Coppola masterpiece, which averages out at $500. This was thanks to the Back to the Future trilogy, which also commands a hefty poster price – though given what a big impact that series had on generations of fans, that’s not too shocking.

There are also other big-name series such as Superman, Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit?, Dark Knight Trilogy, Rambo, James Bond?, Guardians of the GalaxyThese are the top ten. Each franchise has many dedicated fans. A rumored new franchise Harry Potter TV series on HBO Max to Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV show, many of these series are still actively in production. So it’s safe to say they’ll only continue to find a bigger audience. Hopefully, their future fans have some money saved up – they’re gonna need it.