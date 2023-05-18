ABC’s most shocking TV host exits over the years

The pros and the cons of being a TV presenter are many. One hand, celebrities are loved by their millions of followers and they share stories that matter to them with daily viewers. It can also be challenging to run a show in a competitive industry. It is also a job that involves scrutiny. Just like any job, not all assignments will end as you would expect. TV hosts are not any different. There have been some exits in the tabloids for months. ABC’s list includes a number of TV hosts who have had messy departures. The six most memorable are listed below.

Jenny McCarthy The exit of ViewMcCarthy says that co-hosting for a season was her worst job in the entire career. McCarthy recalled Walters scolding her and dealing with Whoopi's control. She promised to never go back.

Michael Strahan Former footballer left Live With Kelly & Michael In a reported bitter split, the rift between Strahan and Ripa caused by their beloved talk-show host was sparked. Strahan and Ripa worked together for four years. He eventually switched to GMARipa even missed tapings of her own show as a form of protest for how the deal with Strahan was handled. Ripa has even skipped tapings for her show to protest the way Strahan's deal was handled.

Meghan McCain McCain has to be the most controversial host of View. She had the most verbal fights ever with her hosts during her stint on her show. It made for great television, and it sparked some interesting debates. The COVID-19 epidemic and the birth of her daughter Liberty prompted her to announce her resignation. She attributed it to wanting to concentrate on being a mom and wife in D.C.

Star Jones Jones was a sassy and direct person who joined the Roundtable in 1997. While she was still engaged to Al Roker and preparing for her wedding, tensions began. Jones utilized her show's platform to advertise the multi-million dollar NYC event via sponsorships, and other means. The episode reportedly turned off Barbra Walters, the show's creator as well as some executives. Even worse, the divorce went down in flames. ABC decided not to extend her contract in 2007. She reportedly surprised her co-hosts when she announced her departure on the air. Since then, she's returned as a host on multiple occasions.

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Secret romance between long-time cohosts and their secret love was exposed via The Daily Mail In November 2022. They were both married at that time. Holmes' ex-wife claimed to have been blindsided, and Robach was already going through divorce proceedings with her husband Andrew Shue. ABC did not react at first until this news was the main story. They were fired and suspended. Both remain in a relationship.