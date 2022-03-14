ABC’s “Abbott Elementary”, a Freshman Comedy Hit, is Renewing for Season 2

ABC’s breakout comedy hit “Abbott Elementary”Will be returning for another school year. Alphabet net has confirmed that the critically acclaimed workplace laffer, Warner Bros. TV and 20th Television have been renewed for the 2nd grade. Season 2.

Quinta Brunson is the creator and star of “Abbott Elementary,” which takes place in a Philadelphia public school and focuses on a group of educators — with different levels of experience and optimism, but all with the determination to help their students.

The renewal was revealed via a tongue-in cheek video “memo”Starting at “Abbott Elementary” principal Ava Coleman (played by Janelle James), the self-centered and often inappropriate (and slightly tone-deaf) school leader who oversees the show’s dedicated — and overworked — teachers. Check out the below:

ABC

Brunson portrays Janine Teagues. The cast also includes Tyler James Williams playing Gregory Eddie, Janelle James playing Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti playing Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter, Melissa Schemmenti, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, as Barbara Howard. Brunson is also a writer and executive producers for Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions with Justin Halpern (left) and Patrick Schumacker (right).

She reviews the show. VarietyCaroline Framke, TV critic, wrote “ABC’s new sitcom manages to feel fully formed from the get go. From comedian Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” makes quick work of introducing its setting (an underfunded Philly school), characters (the frustrated teachers trying to make it work), and the intangible sense of history and possibility that keep any show compelling beyond its logline.”

“Abbott Elementary” has become ABC’s top-rated comedy in two years among Adults 18-49, and currently ranks as the season’s No. 1 comedy in the demo, tied with another rookie, CBS’ “Ghosts.”

The December premiere of the Christmas special was viewed via digital and linear for 35 days. “Abbott Elementary’s”The first two episodes had an average of 9 million viewers and a 2.93 rating among demos. The comedy is growing; the most recent episode, Feb. 22, was viewed by 9 million viewers and received a 2.93 rating in the demo.

“Abbott Elementary”New episodes will be available on Wednesday, February 22nd at 9 p.m. “Open House.” Here’s the logline: “It’s Open House night at Abbott Elementary, and while Janine prepares to meet her struggling student’s mother, the rest of the faculty uses the time to relax. Gregory is taken aback when he learns how Ava got the principal job, and later, Barbara’s daughter’s visit creates a commotion in more ways than one.”