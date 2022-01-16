ABC Boss Talks About Grey’s Anatomy’s Future After Season 19 Renewal

By Tom O'Brien
In
Grey’s AnatomyIs Returning for Season 19A deal was reached recently with Ellen Pompeo, who will reprise her role as Meredith Grey. Fans bask in the delight of seeing more of their favorite Seattle surgeons. The big question is, however, how long this medical drama can go on. With Pompeo’s consistent concerns about being The show lasted too longAn ABC boss weighs in on the future with his views Grey’s Anatomy.

ABC renews Grey’s Anatomy for a nineteenth season, it wasn’t specified whether or not that would be its last. At TCA (via), Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals was discussed. Deadline) the current state of the medical drama and the network’s opinion on its longevity.  

Grey’s Anatomy is still at the top of its game creatively, it’s our most watched drama, it’s one of the top shows on television. I believe the current season is remarkable. We are diving into characters and stories in a deeper way than we have ever before. Shonda will ultimately make the decisions regarding the franchise. [Rhimes]Krista [Vernoff]Ellen [Pompeo]. We will have as much Grey’s as we can have, it’s one of the things we are most proud of at ABC.

“As much as we can have”Sure has a lovely ring to it Grey’s Anatomy fans, and it’s no surprise that the ABC boss would feel that way, with the amount of It was a great success Grey’s AnatomyHas had. Ellen Pompeo suggested as much when she said she’d been trying to convince everybody they should be the end of the show:

I have been trying to convince everyone that it should end. ​I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’ Everybody’s like “Who cares Ellen?” It makes a gazillion dollars.’

Ellen Pompeo’s new one-year contract promotes her from co-executive producer to executive producer, a title also held by creator Shonda Rhimes and showrunner Krista Vernoff. It can be frustrating, however. Grey’s Anatomy fans to hear the star say she’s ready for the show to end, Pompeo explained on her podcast that if she wasn’t Motivated to ensure a great show and the characters’ stories were strong, then she wouldn’t deserve to be in the position she’s in.

Grey’s AnatomyIt has certainly shaken up the last couple of seasons. The aftermath COVID in Season 17Bring it back Cast members who were once castAfter the deaths of the cast, Season 18 brought back many fan favorites. The show featured Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh), Nick Marsh(Scott Speedman), and more. Meredith and Amelia have also been splitting their time between Seattle and Minnesota in an attempt to cure Parkinson’s. 

However, viewers were recently left with multiple cliffhangers, as the Season 18 winter finale saw Owen Hunt, David Hamilton and Megan Hunt’s son Farouk all fighting for their lives. Whatever the future holds Grey’s Anatomy, I know where I’ll be February 24, when the drama picks back up for a two-hour crossover event that starts at 8 p.m. ET Station 19ABC. Check out our 2022 TV ProgramCheck out the schedule to find out about other premieres. 

