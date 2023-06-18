Abbey Clancy wows in lingerie as she models new Victoria’s Secret range in leather armchair

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

ABBEY Clancy is sitting pretty as she showcases a new Victoria’s Secret range in a leather armchair.

The Liverpudlian model, 37, is the face of the US brand’s Logo collection, which features over 100 different styles in seasonal tones.

Abbey Clancy looked stunning as she modelled the new Victoria’s Secret range in a leather armchair

2

Abbey Clancy looked stunning as she modelled the new Victoria’s Secret range in a leather armchairVictoria’s Secret
Abbey is the face of the US brand’s Logo collection, which features over 100 different styles in seasonal tones

2

Abbey is the face of the US brand’s Logo collection, which features over 100 different styles in seasonal tones

The mother of four, married to ex-England ace Peter Crouch, lounged in a leather seat in one soft grey ensemble — and in another snap wore a blush pink cotton set.

Peter nearly got in trouble last month after filming outside a Victoria’s Secret shop.

The former England striker visited the store in Mayfair for a special reason.

His wife Abbey Clancy did some modelling work for the beauty retailer, showing off a new line of lingerie which featured in the shop’s window.

Abbey Clancy shows off her endless legs as she steps out with husband Peter
Abbey Clancy looks incredible as she strips down for Victoria's Secret snaps

A proud Crouchy filmed the images of his wife and offered her his congratulations while sharing the video on social media.

The man wrote, “I have had many achievements but marrying the woman in the Victoria Secret’s window has to be my best.”👌🏼❤️

“Congrats 🍾 @OfficialClancy.”

He said the 42-yearold almost went to jail when asked why he filmed the front of the store.

Crouch resolved the matter by explaining that the model was actually his wife.

Latest News

Previous article
It’s not just this first-grader who is stumped by the math problem.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder