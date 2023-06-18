Abbey Clancy wows in lingerie as she models new Victoria’s Secret range in leather armchair

ABBEY Clancy is sitting pretty as she showcases a new Victoria’s Secret range in a leather armchair.

The Liverpudlian model, 37, is the face of the US brand’s Logo collection, which features over 100 different styles in seasonal tones.

2 Abbey Clancy looked stunning as she modelled the new Victoria’s Secret range in a leather armchair Victoria’s Secret

2 Abbey is the face of the US brand’s Logo collection, which features over 100 different styles in seasonal tones

The mother of four, married to ex-England ace Peter Crouch, lounged in a leather seat in one soft grey ensemble — and in another snap wore a blush pink cotton set.

Peter nearly got in trouble last month after filming outside a Victoria’s Secret shop.

The former England striker visited the store in Mayfair for a special reason.

His wife Abbey Clancy did some modelling work for the beauty retailer, showing off a new line of lingerie which featured in the shop’s window.

A proud Crouchy filmed the images of his wife and offered her his congratulations while sharing the video on social media.

The man wrote, “I have had many achievements but marrying the woman in the Victoria Secret’s window has to be my best.”👌🏼❤️

“Congrats 🍾 @OfficialClancy.”

He said the 42-yearold almost went to jail when asked why he filmed the front of the store.

Crouch resolved the matter by explaining that the model was actually his wife.