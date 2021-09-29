ABBA announces reunion tour and a new album after 40 years

After weeks of clues, ABBA has announced that they are releasing their first studio album after 40 years titled “Voyage.” Plus, they are doing a greatest hits tour as digital characters. After becoming very active on social media, ABBA started sharing classic throwbacks and fun facts in the caption. Fans were able to see that the band was doing something. Put on some “Dancing Queen” and check out the details below.





As time goes by, the band is much older than they were when the magic started but Agnetha Fältskog, 71, Björn Ulvaeus, 76, Benny Andersson, 74, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75, are proof that ages is nothing but a number and are ready to rock. The band made the “historic” announcement on their social media with a video of the stars then and now. “ABBA ARE BACK with ‘Voyage’, a brand new album and revolutionary concert.” They explained that they have 2 new songs to stream.





Per DailyMail, Björn and Benny were seen arriving in London on Thursday before appearing during a live interview. “We‘re here in London to announce our new music, it will take place just behind us in the newly built arena,” Björn explained. They said it all started with 2 songs but once they got the ball rolling they count stops. “First it was two songs, then we said a few others. Then I said, well why don’t we just do a whole album.” “’The first song I Still Have Faith In You, I just knew it had to be about us. It’s about ’realizing that it’s inconceivable to be where we are, no imagination could dream it up. To release a new album after 40 years and still be the best of friends and enjoying each other’s company, total loyalty, who has experienced that? Nobody,” he added. According to the outlet, ABBA had split in 1982. Despite being a worldwide phenomenon with 400 million album sales, they previously said that they would never reunite.