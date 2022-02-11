Abandoned Olympic Venues After Games Are Over

The bobsled course on Mount Trebević is totally overgrown and covered in graffiti.





The broken down bobsled track at Mount Trebević.



Ioanna Sakellaraki / Barcroft Im / Barcroft Media via Getty Images







However, the city repaired the cable car, which ferried people to the bobsled events on the mountain, and it reopened in 2018, making it a tourist destination once again.

“In the past few years … the mountain has slowly returned to something like its former self,” The Guardian wrote in 2018. “Hotels, restaurants and cafes have been rebuilt, mines swept away and hikers from all over Sarajevo visit en masse.”