Abandoned Olympic Venues After Games Are Over

The 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia, took place less than a decade before the Bosnian War.
Yugoslavia has now been split into Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Slovenia.
The bobsled course on Mount Trebević is totally overgrown and covered in graffiti.
However, the city repaired the cable car, which ferried people to the bobsled events on the mountain, and it reopened in 2018, making it a tourist destination once again.
“In the past few years … the mountain has slowly returned to something like its former self,” The Guardian wrote in 2018. “Hotels, restaurants and cafes have been rebuilt, mines swept away and hikers from all over Sarajevo visit en masse.”
Athens went billions over its planned budget of $1.6 billion for the 2004 Summer Olympics.
The Greek government had to pay for everything, and, sadly, there just wasn’t any use for most of the buildings, stadiums, and courses after the Olympics.
Nobody is playing baseball in Athens.
A worker told the London Evening Standard in 2012 that it’s not technically abandoned, it’s just that nobody ever plays softball.
The Beijing National Stadium, built for the 2008 Summer Olympics, often has a hard time finding events that come close to filling its 80,000 seats.
However, it is being used again for the 2022 Olympics, becoming the first stadium to host both Summer and Winter Olympics and Paralympics opening ceremonies.
The site remained untouched for months — six months after the closing ceremony, trash from the Games was still visible.
This was in November 2016.