AARP Movies For Grownups Awards 2022 Winners’ List ‘Belfast’, ‘King Richard’

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast Aunjanue Ellis was awarded Best Picture at the 20th anniversary AARP Movies for Grownups Awards. The awards were presented in a virtual ceremony hosted tonight by Alan Cumming. Aunjanue and Will Smith were awarded Best Actor and Supporting Artist respectively. King Richard, This makes it the only TV series or movie that has won multiple awards.

You can see the full winners list here and view a highlights reel by clicking above.

Nicole Kidman won the Best Actress Trophy Being the Ricardos And The Power of the Dog’s Jane Campion won Best Director, continuing her hot streak of awards-season wins. Tony Kushner won the Best Screenwriter award. West Side Story Jared Leto was selected for the Supporting Actor Award House of Gucci.

Summer of Soul Best Documentary was awarded, along with other film awards such as Best Picture Oscar nominations Nightmare Alley (Ensemble), CODA Intergenerational Film Spencer (Time Capsule).

Small-screen: Ted Lasso It kept its streak alive with a win in Best TV Series. Mare of EasttownLimited Series. Hacks’ Jean Smart Dopesick‘s Michael Keaton scored Best Actress and Actor, respectively. The Critics Choice Awards awarded their categories to all four winners a week earlier.

Grace and Frankie Emmy Award winner, star, five times Nashville Oscar nominee Lily Tomlin was presented with the Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award by her Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In co-star Goldie Hawn.

“We are thrilled to share this year’s Movies for Grownups Awards honorees during our 20th anniversary special,”Tim Appelo, AARP TV and Film Critic. “Even in a pandemic, creators continue to raise the bar, captivating audiences and giving us all a bit of solace during trying times. Twenty years is quite a milestone to celebrate, and we wish all our nominees and honorees a heartfelt congratulations.”

AARP’s Movies for Grownups program advocates for the 50-plus audience by fighting industry ageism and encouraging films that resonate with mature viewers. Here are the 2021 Movies for Grownups Awards Winners:

FILM

The Best Picture

Belfast

Best Actor

Will Smith (King Richard).

Best Actress

Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos).

Best Supporting Actress

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Supporting Actor

Jared Leto (House of Gucci).

Best Director

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog).

Best Screenwriter

Tony Kushner (West Side Story)

Best intergenerational film

CODA

Best Ensemble

Nightmare Alley

Best Time Capsule

Spencer

The Best Grownup Love Story

Cyrano

Best Documentary

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Best Buddy Picture

Finch

Best Foreign Film

China: Sheep without a Shepherd

TELEVISION

Best Actress

Jean Smart (Hacks).

Best Actor

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Best TV Movies/Series Limited

Mare of Easttown

The Best TV Series

Ted Lasso

Career Achievement Award

Lily Tomlin